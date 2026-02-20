Army Uses AI in Doctrine Development, Cites Challenges

The U.S. Army is integrating artificial intelligence into doctrine production, aiming for greater efficiency while openly addressing the technology's current limitations.

The U.S. Army is actively leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize and accelerate its doctrine development, aiming to streamline processes and adapt more rapidly to operational needs. While the Army touts the potential benefits of AI integration, officials are candid about the technology's flaws and the ongoing need for human oversight and refinement.

AI Enhances Doctrine Production

As reported by DefenseScoop, the Army is utilizing AI to assist in developing military doctrine—a critical process that shapes how the force prepares, trains, and operates. The technology is being used to review, generate, and update doctrinal publications, allowing for faster analysis of vast amounts of data and reducing the manual workload on subject-matter experts.

The Army AI Task Force has spearheaded several initiatives aimed at integrating AI into doctrine and force development, as part of a broader modernization effort.

AI tools can rapidly sift through historical documents, operational reports, and lessons learned, presenting staff with relevant information to inform new doctrine updates.

The Army has piloted AI systems to draft sections of doctrine, automate cross-referencing, and highlight inconsistencies, according to official Army records.

Admitting Technology's Imperfections

Despite these advancements, Army officials remain transparent about the limitations of current AI technology. DefenseScoop notes that the Army acknowledges AI-generated outputs can contain errors, bias, or lack the nuanced understanding needed for complex doctrinal decisions. As a result, human experts continue to play a central role in reviewing, editing, and approving all content before publication.

AI systems sometimes misinterpret context or fail to capture the intent behind doctrine language, making human judgment indispensable.

The Army has implemented rigorous review processes and feedback loops to ensure doctrinal integrity and accuracy.

According to a RAND research report, the current generation of AI is best suited for assisting, but not replacing, subject-matter experts in doctrine development.

Broader Implications for Military Modernization

The Army’s experience reflects a wider trend across the Department of Defense, where AI adoption is accelerating but often faces technical and organizational hurdles. The DoD CIO’s official AI initiatives detail similar pilot programs and stress the need for robust oversight and continuous improvement.

In addition to speeding up doctrine production, the Army’s use of AI is expected to:

Enhance training programs by enabling more tailored and data-driven curricula, as seen in recent pilot programs.

Support force development by providing predictive analysis and decision-support tools for senior leaders.

Facilitate the rapid integration of lessons learned from ongoing operations into official doctrine.

However, a GAO report underscores challenges such as data quality, model transparency, and workforce readiness that must be addressed for AI to reach its full potential in the military context.

Human Oversight Remains Essential

Army leaders emphasize that, for the foreseeable future, AI will remain an assistive tool rather than a replacement for human judgment in doctrine creation. The process continues to rely on the expertise and experience of military professionals, with AI providing valuable support in data analysis and document generation. As the technology matures, the Army is committed to refining its integration strategy and addressing ethical, operational, and technical concerns.

Looking Ahead

The Army’s ongoing efforts to harness AI in doctrine production offer a glimpse into the future of military modernization, where advanced technologies and human expertise must work in tandem. With continued investment in oversight, workforce training, and technology improvement, the Army aims to leverage AI’s strengths while maintaining the rigor and reliability required for effective doctrine.