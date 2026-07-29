Arnault takes to X to rebut LVMH succession feud rumors

Bernard Arnault went on X for the first time to swat away succession-feud rumors after Le Monde’s six-part probe into LVMH’s power and family dynamics.

Bernard Arnault used X for the first time in July to push back against speculation that his five children were locked in a struggle over LVMH’s future, a rare public move from one of France’s most discreet billionaires. The chairman of the luxury group chose social media rather than a press conference as scrutiny mounted over who will inherit control of the world’s largest luxury company.

The post came after Le Monde published a six-part investigation into Arnault’s power, his networks and the succession question at LVMH. Le Monde described Arnault’s response with an ironic “Thank you,” underscoring how unusual it was for a man who has spent decades shaping the image of Louis Vuitton, Dior and the rest of the group while keeping his own profile tightly managed.

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Arnault’s message was aimed at one point above all: the idea of a family split. Reports in 2026 said he rejected claims that his children were fighting to become the next chief executive and sought to present family solidarity instead of a drama over control. One account said his first social-media posts were designed to assert unity, not to stage a formal press appearance.

The timing sharpened the stakes. In January, some LVMH shareholders were already seeking clarity on how Arnault planned to hand over leadership, saying the lack of transparency was becoming a risk for the company. That concern reflected a broader question hanging over LVMH: whether the group can preserve continuity in an empire built around one highly centralized figure.

Jérémy Barande via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Arnault’s turn to X shows how elite reputation management is changing. For decades, he relied on brand stewardship, private dealmaking and carefully choreographed visibility to project control. Now he is using the same open platform culture that has amplified scrutiny of wealth and succession to try to blunt it, at least long enough to reset the narrative around his family and the group he built.