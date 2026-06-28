Arnautović puts Austria ahead against Algeria in World Cup opener

Marko Arnautović struck in the 28th minute and Austria briefly led Algeria 1-0 in Kansas City. The 37-year-old veteran showed how experience still drives high-stakes World Cup moments.

Marko Arnautović gave Austria the lead in the 28th minute against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, finishing from close range after David Alaba slipped a through ball into his path. The right-footed shot went to the bottom right corner and put Austria ahead 1-0 in a Group J match at the 2026 World Cup.

The goal carried extra weight for Austria, which returned to a World Cup after a 28-year absence and arrived in a difficult group that also included Argentina and Jordan. At 37, Arnautović remained the focal point of a side leaning on experience as much as pace, timing and movement. He is Austria’s all-time leading scorer with 47 goals and, by one count, its most capped player with 132 appearances.

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That combination of production and longevity was on display in Kansas City. David Alaba’s pass cut through Algeria’s back line and Arnautović finished quickly, giving Austria a momentary route toward the kind of result it needed to stay in contention in Group J. The strike also reinforced why Arnautović continues to matter for Ralf Rangnick’s squad: he is not just a name on the roster, but a veteran who still turns possession into goals in the biggest settings.

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Austria’s lead did not last to halftime. Algeria answered before the break through Rafik Belghali, pulling the match level at 1-1 and erasing the advantage Arnautović had created. The first-half equalizer shifted the match back toward balance, but Austria’s opening goal had already underscored the role the veteran forward plays in a team trying to turn a long-awaited World Cup return into something more than a brief appearance.