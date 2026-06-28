Arnautović puts Austria ahead against Algeria in World Cup opener
Marko Arnautović struck in the 28th minute and Austria briefly led Algeria 1-0 in Kansas City. The 37-year-old veteran showed how experience still drives high-stakes World Cup moments.
Marko Arnautović gave Austria the lead in the 28th minute against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, finishing from close range after David Alaba slipped a through ball into his path. The right-footed shot went to the bottom right corner and put Austria ahead 1-0 in a Group J match at the 2026 World Cup.
The goal carried extra weight for Austria, which returned to a World Cup after a 28-year absence and arrived in a difficult group that also included Argentina and Jordan. At 37, Arnautović remained the focal point of a side leaning on experience as much as pace, timing and movement. He is Austria’s all-time leading scorer with 47 goals and, by one count, its most capped player with 132 appearances.
That combination of production and longevity was on display in Kansas City. David Alaba’s pass cut through Algeria’s back line and Arnautović finished quickly, giving Austria a momentary route toward the kind of result it needed to stay in contention in Group J. The strike also reinforced why Arnautović continues to matter for Ralf Rangnick’s squad: he is not just a name on the roster, but a veteran who still turns possession into goals in the biggest settings.
Austria’s lead did not last to halftime. Algeria answered before the break through Rafik Belghali, pulling the match level at 1-1 and erasing the advantage Arnautović had created. The first-half equalizer shifted the match back toward balance, but Austria’s opening goal had already underscored the role the veteran forward plays in a team trying to turn a long-awaited World Cup return into something more than a brief appearance.
Sources
- [1]telemundo.com
- [2]sofascore.com
- [3]aol.com
- [4]sportstar.thehindu.com
Andrea Vigano
Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.