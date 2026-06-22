Arrests follow vandalism and renovation problems at Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Blue sealant peeled in the Reflecting Pool as at least five arrests turned a renovation dispute into a fight over blame, oversight and a nearly $16 million overhaul.

Vandals or a renovation gone wrong? At the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, peeling blue coating, floating flecks and an algae bloom turned a freshly repainted monument into a test of blame, with President Donald Trump pointing at vandals even as arrest reports and maintenance questions multiplied. The dispute now reaches beyond a single pool on the National Mall and into how quickly symbolic public spaces become political targets.

The National Park Service said the Reflecting Pool closure was meant to clean the pool, repair joints and install lining material. The broader rehabilitation began April 10, 2026, and was scheduled to continue until June 10 at 7:00 p.m., part of a project the agency has described as the largest ongoing NPS project under the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

The stakes are high because this is not a minor ornamental feature. The Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in 1922, the Reflecting Pool was completed in 1924, and the site is one of Washington’s most recognizable and filmed landmarks. The park service says more than 8 million people visit the Lincoln Memorial each year, and more than 1,000 permitted events are held there annually.

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By June 19, crews were vacuuming algae from the pool and treating the water, according to WUSA9, which reported that the nearly $16 million renovation ordered by Trump had transformed the landmark into what he called “American flag blue.” The same reporting said preservation-minded observers were raising concerns that the accelerated timeline and the darker color may have helped create the algae problem. The visible peeling only deepened questions about whether the damage came from misconduct or from the work itself.

The arrest narrative has only sharpened the divide. ABC News reported that at least five people were arrested on vandalism charges tied to the pool. Among them was David Hearn, a 67-year-old former U.S. Olympic canoeist from Bethesda, Maryland, who said he was arrested after touching a piece of blue coating that had already partially detached from the bottom of the Reflecting Pool. “I’m a curious citizen,” Hearn told ABC News, saying he only reached down to feel the loose material and denied damaging it.

Ali Khan via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That mix of arrests, peeling liner and official assurances leaves the White House and the park service facing the same basic question: whether the Reflecting Pool’s troubles were caused by vandals, by haste, or by a renovation plan that invited the very backlash now being blamed on outsiders.