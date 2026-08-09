Arsenal sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle for £75 million

Arsenal paid about £75 million for Bruno Guimaraes, adding a midfielder who strengthens the champions and leaves Newcastle without a captain and control.

Arsenal completed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United on Saturday for about £75 million, bringing in a 28-year-old Brazil midfielder whose ball progression and competitiveness should reshape the Premier League champions’ central balance. The deal gives Guimaraes a four-year contract with a further one-year option.

The move matters far beyond the fee. Arsenal have added one of the league’s most respected midfielders at a time when the club is trying to defend its domestic crown and go deeper in Europe, and Guimaraes looks set to link with Declan Rice in a pairing that would give Arsenal more control, more resistance under pressure and more thrust through midfield. His ability to receive, carry and defend in the middle of the pitch fits a side built to control big matches rather than survive them.

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For Newcastle, the loss cuts at identity as much as quality. Ross Wilson, the club’s sporting director, said Newcastle did not plan to sell Guimaraes and “didn’t want to sell” him, while also describing the captain as a “very emotional” player who wanted to join Arsenal. That leaves Newcastle losing not just a starter, but a leader who became one of the defining figures of the club’s recent resurgence.

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Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in 2022 and quickly became central to the team’s rise, making his departure a painful signal of how difficult it is for ambitious clubs to hold onto their best players when a rival at the top of the table makes a move. Lyon are due a 20% sell-on payment from the transfer, so the financial impact stretches beyond London and Newcastle. The sale also comes amid a summer in which Newcastle have already passed £240 million in player sales, a level of turnover that underlines how much of the squad has been in motion even before Guimaraes’ exit.

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Arsenal’s spending has delivered a player who changes the shape of the midfield immediately. Newcastle, by contrast, are left to replace control, authority and a captain who had come to embody the club’s climb back into contention.