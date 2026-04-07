Artemis II Crew Names Moon Crater for Carroll Wiseman

The Artemis II crew named a lunar crater after mission commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll, creating a lasting tribute on the moon’s surface.

Artemis II astronauts have paid a heartfelt tribute during their historic mission by naming a newly identified lunar 'bright spot' after Carroll Wiseman, the late wife of mission commander Reid Wiseman. The decision, announced as the crew continues preparations for their lunar flyby, marks a unique intersection of space exploration and personal remembrance.

A Personal Tribute on a Historic Mission

The announcement, first reported by Space, revealed that the Artemis II crew selected a previously unnamed lunar crater as a memorial for Carroll Wiseman. The team’s gesture reflects both the close-knit nature of the astronaut corps and the human stories behind scientific milestones. This act of naming follows the tradition governed by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), which manages the official nomenclature for lunar features, though informal names are often used by mission crews for navigation and commemoration.

Locating the 'Carroll' Crater

The newly named 'Carroll' crater is situated near the planned Artemis II lunar flyby trajectory, making it visible to the crew during their mission.

While the Unified Lunar Control Network and the Lunar Crater Database list thousands of features, this previously unnamed bright spot stood out for its visibility and significance to the team.

Artemis II is the first crewed flight in NASA’s Artemis program, intended to pave the way for future lunar landings and extended human presence on the moon.

The Significance of Naming Lunar Features

Historically, lunar features have been named after scientists, explorers, and contributors to space science, as catalogued in the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature. The Artemis II crew’s decision to honor Carroll Wiseman highlights the evolving nature of space tradition, where personal connections and stories find a place alongside scientific achievement. While the IAU must formally approve all permanent names, mission crews often use unofficial names for landmarks that aid navigation or hold special meaning.

Mission Commander’s Personal Loss

Reid Wiseman, a veteran astronaut, lost his wife Carroll prior to the mission. The Artemis II team’s tribute reflects the camaraderie and shared experiences that define astronaut life. Such gestures have precedent in spaceflight history, where crews have brought personal items or memorialized colleagues and family in various mission traditions.

Looking Ahead for Artemis II and Lunar Exploration

The Artemis II mission is a crucial step in NASA’s plan to return humans to the lunar surface. As detailed in the mission’s science objectives, the crew will conduct extensive observations of the moon, testing systems and collecting data for future landings. The naming of the 'Carroll' crater adds a deeply personal layer to this technological achievement, reinforcing the idea that space exploration is not only about discovery but also remembrance and human connection.

As the Artemis program continues, it remains to be seen whether the IAU will formally recognize the name 'Carroll' in the official records. Regardless, the crater’s informal name will serve as a lasting reminder of the people and stories behind humanity’s journey to the stars.