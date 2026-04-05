Artemis II Crew to Recreate Iconic Apollo 8 Earthrise Photo

As Artemis II prepares for its lunar flyby, astronauts aim to capture a modern version of the legendary Apollo 8 'Earthrise' photograph, connecting past and present lunar missions.

Artemis II astronauts are gearing up for a historic mission around the Moon, and one of their most anticipated objectives is to attempt a recreation of the iconic 'Earthrise' photograph first captured by Apollo 8 in 1968. During their planned lunar flyby on April 6, the Artemis II crew will position their spacecraft to capture a modern version of the legendary image, echoing a pivotal moment in space history.

The Legacy of 'Earthrise'

The original 'Earthrise' photo, taken by astronaut Bill Anders aboard Apollo 8, is widely regarded as one of the most influential photographs ever taken from space. It depicted Earth rising above the lunar horizon, offering a new perspective on our planet's fragility and unity. The photograph became a symbol for the environmental movement and a testament to human exploration. According to peer-reviewed analysis, the image’s scientific and cultural impact endures, as it changed how humanity views its place in the universe.

The original 'Earthrise' was captured on the fourth orbit of the Moon by Apollo 8 in December 1968.

It was not a pre-planned shot; the opportunity arose unexpectedly, and the crew quickly maneuvered to photograph the scene.

NASA’s mission transcripts and camera data detail how the iconic photo was taken during a live audio exchange among the astronauts.

Artemis II: Mission and Crew

Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed mission to orbit the Moon since Apollo, marking a major milestone in the Artemis program. Scheduled for launch in 2026, the mission will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey, including a close lunar flyby. The crew includes Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, as documented on NASA’s official crew page.

Artemis II aims to test NASA’s new Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft in deep space with humans aboard.

The mission will pave the way for Artemis III, which plans to land astronauts on the lunar surface.

Attempting a Modern 'Earthrise'

As reported by Space, the Artemis II crew intends to position their Orion capsule during the April 6 lunar flyby to capture the Earth rising above the Moon, mirroring the Apollo 8 moment. This endeavor serves both as a tribute and a demonstration of how far space technology and photographic capabilities have come since the late 1960s.

Unlike Apollo 8’s hurried capture with a film camera, Artemis II will use advanced digital imaging equipment, potentially allowing for even higher-resolution images and live transmission back to Earth. NASA’s preparation includes reviewing historical mission logs, camera angles, and orbital dynamics to maximize the chance of recreating the shot under similar conditions.

Why This Photo Still Matters

For many, the original 'Earthrise' photo symbolizes both the achievements of human exploration and the need for planetary stewardship. By attempting to recreate this image, Artemis II bridges generations of explorers and invites a new wave of global reflection on humanity’s place in the cosmos.

The Artemis II mission is not just about technological achievement but also about connecting the public to the awe and perspective that only spaceflight can provide. As the world awaits the April 6 flyby, the possibility of a new 'Earthrise' photo offers both a nod to history and a vision for the future of lunar exploration.