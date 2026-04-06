Artemis II Crew Reaches Lunar Orbit for Historic Flyby

Artemis II has successfully entered lunar space, marking a major milestone as its crew prepares for a groundbreaking flyby of the Moon.

Artemis II has reached a critical milestone as its crewed spacecraft entered lunar orbit, setting the stage for a highly anticipated journey around the Moon. This mission marks the first time in over 50 years that astronauts have traveled into lunar space, underscoring a renewed push for human exploration beyond Earth’s orbit.

Mission Progress: Entering Lunar Space

According to Engadget and official NASA flight day updates, Artemis II entered lunar space on Flight Day 6, following several days of precise maneuvers and system checks. The mission is a pivotal test for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to pave the way for sustained lunar exploration and eventual Mars missions.

The Orion spacecraft is carrying four astronauts on this mission, the first crewed flight of NASA’s Artemis program.

Artemis II’s flight plan includes a wide lunar flyby, bringing the crew closer to the Moon than any humans since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Mission controllers report that all systems are operating within optimal parameters, and the crew is ready for the next critical phase: the actual lunar flyby.

Crew Activities and Mission Objectives

NASA’s press kit outlines that Artemis II is focused on testing spacecraft performance, communications, and crew operations in deep space. The mission’s objectives include:

Validating the Orion spacecraft’s life support and navigation capabilities during extended operations away from Earth.

Practicing manual and automated maneuvers required for future lunar landings.

Gathering data on crew health and performance during a deep space mission, which will inform future long-duration flights.

The Artemis II crew includes experienced astronauts trained for a range of scenarios, ensuring safety and mission success.

Looking Ahead: The Lunar Flyby and Return

With the Orion spacecraft now in lunar orbit, the crew is preparing for the mission’s centerpiece—a sweeping flyby that will take them some 8,500 kilometers above the lunar surface. This maneuver will test both the spacecraft’s propulsion and navigation, as well as the crew’s ability to operate far from the immediate support of Earth.

NASA’s mission timeline indicates the flyby will occur over the next day, after which the spacecraft will use a gravity assist from the Moon to begin its journey back to Earth. The mission is expected to last about ten days in total, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean concluding the flight.

Significance for Future Exploration

The successful arrival of Artemis II in lunar space is a major step toward NASA’s goal of returning humans to the lunar surface and building a sustainable presence on and around the Moon. The science objectives of Artemis II will help refine mission architectures for Artemis III and beyond, where the aim is to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon.

As the Artemis II crew prepares for their historic lunar flyby, the world watches with anticipation, recognizing this as a landmark achievement in human spaceflight and a critical proving ground for future interplanetary missions.