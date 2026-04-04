NASA's Artemis II astronauts have crossed the halfway point to the moon, aiming to surpass Apollo 13's distance record and marking a new era in lunar exploration.

NASA’s Artemis II mission has reached a significant milestone, as its crewed spacecraft passed the halfway point to the moon, according to recent updates from Politico. The mission, which aims to break the distance record set by Apollo 13, is being closely followed by space agencies, scientists, and the public, signaling a renewed commitment to deep space exploration.

Mission Progress: More Than Halfway to the Moon

The Artemis II mission is the first crewed flight under NASA’s Artemis program, tasked with sending astronauts beyond low Earth orbit for the first time since the Apollo era. Politico reported that the Artemis II crew has already traversed more than half the distance to the lunar surface, marking a crucial step toward their goal. This achievement underscores NASA's technical prowess and the spacecraft's robust performance during this ambitious journey.

Chasing Apollo 13’s Record

One of the mission’s headline objectives is to break the distance record set by Apollo 13 in 1970. During that ill-fated mission, the crew traveled nearly 400,171 kilometers (248,655 miles) from Earth—the farthest humans have ever been from their home planet. Artemis II’s trajectory is designed to exceed this milestone, a symbolic gesture of progress and resilience since the dramatic events of Apollo 13, when the original landing was aborted due to an oxygen tank explosion.

Apollo 13’s record distance: 400,171 km from Earth

400,171 km from Earth Artemis II goal: to surpass this and establish a new benchmark for crewed deep space flight

First Images of Earth from Artemis II

As the astronauts continue their journey, NASA has also released the first photographs of Earth from Artemis II. These images, which have garnered significant attention online and in the media, offer a stunning perspective of our planet from deep space. According to Politico, the crew shared their awe at the view, highlighting both the technological achievement and the emotional resonance of seeing Earth from such a great distance.

Mission Objectives and Technical Details

Artemis II serves as a critical proving ground for future lunar missions, including eventual crewed landings on the moon’s surface. The mission is testing the Orion spacecraft, its trajectory, life support systems, and communication protocols for long-duration spaceflight. The success of these systems is essential for the Artemis program’s broader goals, including sustained lunar presence and future Mars missions.

Testing Orion’s performance during deep space flight

Verifying safety systems and crew protocols in preparation for lunar landings

Collecting scientific and engineering data for future mission planning

The mission’s progress is monitored through open NASA flight data, allowing the public and scientific community to track real-time updates and analyze the mission trajectory.

Significance for Space Exploration

Surpassing the halfway mark and aiming for Apollo 13’s record is more than a technical achievement; it’s a powerful symbol of NASA’s renewed ambitions. The Artemis program, authorized and funded under the NASA Authorization Act of 2020, represents a concerted effort to return humans to the moon and eventually reach Mars. These milestones serve as crucial stepping stones toward a sustainable human presence beyond Earth.

As the Artemis II crew continues their journey, the world watches with anticipation. Their progress not only honors the legacy of Apollo but also paves the way for the next generation of explorers. As NASA prepares for upcoming Artemis missions, each successful milestone brings humanity closer to new frontiers in space exploration.