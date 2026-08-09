Arteta says Guimaraes signing can take Arsenal to next level

Arteta is pushing Arsenal toward a bigger statement, with a rejected bid for Bruno Guimaraes and more reinforcements still expected before September.

Mikel Arteta said he expects more reinforcements to arrive at Arsenal, and the pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes has become a test of whether the club are spending like title contenders. Arteta has framed the midfielder as a player who can take Arsenal to the next level, which lifts the move beyond routine squad building and into the territory of a Premier League and Champions League ambition check.

Arsenal’s first bid for Guimaraes was rejected by Newcastle, but the failed approach did not end the story. The summer window for the 2026/27 season stays open until September, giving Arsenal time to press on, and Newcastle were still preparing to bring Guimaraes back for pre-season training on July 30, a reminder that he remained part of their plans even as the transfer noise grew.

The case for Guimaraes is clear in football terms. He has built a reputation as the king of midfield duels, and he also brings a passing range that fits a side looking to control games in more ways than one. For Arsenal, that profile goes straight at a weakness that has mattered in tight title races and high-level European ties: the need for a midfielder who can win contact, keep the ball, and raise the team’s ceiling when matches become physical.

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His arrival would also reshape the hierarchy in midfield. Sky Sports raised immediate questions over what it would mean for Martin Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard and Myles Lewis-Skelly, while the broader effect would be to increase competition for places across a squad already being pushed to a higher standard. That is the real ambition test for Arteta’s project: not just whether Arsenal can add quality, but whether the new arrivals change the starting XI in a way that matches the club’s claims.

Arsenal’s official site is already tracking the 2026/27 summer window across the men’s, women’s and academy teams, but the senior team is where the statement will be judged. If Arsenal land Guimaraes and add another proven first-team option before the deadline, the club will have acted like it believes the time to win is now.