Arthur Engoron reflects on Trump fraud trial, fame and fallout

A suspicious envelope, a $5,000 fine and a $453.5 million judgment turned Arthur Engoron into the most famous judge in America, for a while.

Arthur Engoron says the Trump fraud trial made him “the most famous judge in America, for a while,” but the attention came with a kind of strain that few judges ever have to absorb. The retired justice described a case that pushed New York Supreme Court into a national political spotlight, where legal rulings collided with public attacks, security concerns and relentless efforts to turn the courtroom into a stage.

The civil fraud trial began in October 2023 and ended in January 2024, with Donald Trump declining to request a jury. The result was a bench trial before Engoron alone, even though the case involved one of the most consequential business fights in modern New York politics. The proceedings were volatile from the start, with near-daily shouting, hundreds of objections and campaign-style theatrics inside the courtroom, while Trump kept attacking the judge outside it. Trump and his supporters also piled on with insults that cast Engoron as biased and out of touch, intensifying the pressure on a judge trying to preserve order in a case that had already become a political litmus test.

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Engoron also drew hard lines around conduct in the case. On October 20, 2023, he fined Trump $5,000 after a derogatory post about the judge’s clerk was left on Trump’s campaign website. The court later imposed a gag order on attorneys after repeated public comments threatened to further inflame the proceedings. Those steps showed how quickly a civil case can spill beyond the record and into the machinery of public messaging, forcing the court to police not just testimony but the behavior surrounding it.

The pressure turned personal on January 11, 2024, when Engoron saw police lights near his Manhattan home and learned officers were responding to a suspicious envelope containing white powder. That episode underscored the risks that can follow a high-profile political trial, especially when a judge becomes a target in the wider public fight.

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Engoron’s final ruling came on February 16, 2024, when he ordered Trump and the Trump Organization to pay $354 million in penalties, a total that rose to about $453.5 million with pre-judgment interest. He also imposed a three-year ban on Trump serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation and barred him from seeking loans from financial institutions in New York for three years. The 92-page decision followed a 2½-month trial with testimony from 40 witnesses, including Trump, and it stood as one of the largest corporate sanctions in New York history, a judgment that exposed both the reach of the court and the fragility of judicial legitimacy when a case becomes a partisan spectacle.