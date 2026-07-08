Arthur Fery chases rare British Wimbledon semi-final place against Cobolli

Arthur Fery is one win from joining a tiny British Wimbledon club, but Flavio Cobolli’s ranking, size and experience make the task brutally difficult.

Arthur Fery has one match to become only the fifth British man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, a leap that would place the 23-year-old wild card alongside Roger Taylor, Tim Henman, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie. The barrier is steep: on the other side of the net is Flavio Cobolli, the Italian 10th seed, world No.10 and a quarter-finalist here last year.

Fery’s route to this point has been the kind that can change a career if it survives one more round. He beat Damir Dzumhur, Otto Virtanen, Zizou Bergs and Grigor Dimitrov to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final, becoming Britain’s last singles hope at Wimbledon 2026 and the first home wild card to get this far. Born in Sèvres, France, and brought to London at one month old, he grew up in Wimbledon, attended King’s College School and refined his game at Stanford University, where he was a two-time ITA All-American, a Pac-12 singles champion and the first Stanford player since Bob Bryan to be ranked No.1 nationally in singles during his sophomore year. ATP rankings placed him at a career-high No.114 on 29 June 2026.

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Cobolli is four years older, stands 6ft 0in to Fery’s listed 5ft 9in, and has already handled the demands of a Wimbledon quarter-final. Fery cannot drift into long, even rallies and hope the seed blinks first. He needs to shorten Cobolli’s clean contact, force the Italian to hit up or wide on the move, and make every service game awkward enough to prevent Cobolli from settling into his preferred rhythm.

The serving plan matters most. Fery’s best chance is to vary pace and placement, use the body serve to jam Cobolli’s strike zone and avoid offering a predictable pattern that lets the world No.10 step in early. On return, Fery has to take time away immediately and keep the ball deep enough to stop Cobolli from dictating with first strike tennis.