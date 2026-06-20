Arthur’s remnants dump record rain, flood Louisiana and Gulf Coast

Record rain turned Avoyelles Parish roads into canals, while tornadoes and a cleanup death stretched emergency crews from Louisiana to Mississippi.

Arthur’s remnants turned a weakened tropical system into a regional disaster, dumping record rain on Louisiana even as another storm line tore through the Midwest. The first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season delivered the kind of prolonged, multiday downpour forecasters had warned about, with National Hurricane Center director Michael Brennan saying the main threat was “a prolonged, multiday heavy-rain event” that could continue after the center dissipated.

Nowhere was the damage more extreme than Avoyelles Parish. The Weather Prediction Center issued a preliminary Louisiana 24-hour rainfall record of 29.06 inches in Cottonport, breaking a mark that had stood since a 1962 tropical depression in Hackberry. Plaucheville measured 22.53 inches and Simmesport 17.66 inches, while some parts of the parish took in more than 20 inches in less than 36 hours. A rare Flash Flood Emergency was issued as rain fell at rates of up to 3 inches per hour, roads vanished under water and at least 200 homes flooded.

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Residents in Cottonport, Bunkie, Evergreen and Plaucheville described flooding they had never seen before. In Simmesport, at-large alderman Patrick Wright said, “We’ve never had anything like this here in our lives.” Avoyelles Parish officials said crews from the parish and state were trying to assess damage as waters kept rising and early voting was halted because the flooding made travel impossible.

The storm’s reach extended well beyond Louisiana. The National Weather Service reported one tornado confirmed in Avoyelles Parish and three near New Orleans, including damage in the Kenner area where canal overtopping was reported. Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency in storm-hit areas as smaller communities moved to shut off water service and conserve resources while recovery began.

Photo by Tom Fisk

Mississippi was hit by the same system’s instability. Gov. Tate Reeves said a Franklin County road crew member was killed during cleanup operations, and officials were preparing evacuations near the Anchor Lake dam over fears that rising water could overwhelm spillways. National Weather Service meteorologist Donald Jones called the rain “catastrophic” even by Gulf Coast standards, while Houma resident Coni Dubois said the thunder and lightning were so intense that “it literally sounded like hell broke open.”

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The weather whiplash did not stop at the Gulf. Separate severe storms on June 18 produced at least five confirmed tornadoes across northern Kentucky, southwest Ohio and southeast Indiana, adding to earlier tornado and wind damage in Illinois and Indiana. The overlapping outbreaks strained rescues, power restoration and local recovery budgets across multiple states at once, a reminder that one storm’s remnants can become another region’s emergency.