ASA bans mini-cooler ads claiming to cool rooms in seconds

The ASA upheld complaints against mini-cooler ads claiming to cool rooms in seconds, saying sellers had no proof and some promises could mislead heat-struck buyers.

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld complaints against a string of mini-cooler ads that promised fast, cheap relief, ruling that claims such as “cools any room in 90 seconds” and “cool any room fast for almost zero cost” were too good to be true.

The regulator identified the ads through its Active Ad Monitoring system, which uses AI to search online advertising for material that may break the rules. In the Airabreeze case, ads seen in June 2025 said the product could cool any room in 90 seconds and work in spaces up to 398 square feet. The ASA upheld the complaint because no evidence was provided that the device could cool rooms in seconds or perform as claimed. UAB Rara Digital t/a Airabreeze told the regulator the campaign had been terminated and all related marketing materials withdrawn.

HydroChill faced a similar ruling after an ad claimed it could “cool any room fast for almost zero cost” and save consumers “thousands in electricity bills.” The advertiser did not respond to the ASA’s enquiries. The ASA found it was highly unlikely that a small portable electric fan cooler would be a viable source of efficient cooling for most rooms, undercutting the central promise in the ad.

AI-generated illustration

Two other rulings published on 26 November 2025 followed the same pattern. Ecom7 Ltd t/a BrizaAC ran a paid-for online display ad that asked whether “this tiny cooler” could “cool any room in seconds,” while UAB CommerceCore t/a NuraBreeze promoted a product that could cool rooms instantly at a fraction of the cost. The ASA upheld both complaints after finding the speed and price claims were objective promises that needed proof.

The ASA’s electrical mini coolers guidance, published on 29 January 2026, requires marketers to have robust evidence for any objective claim and warns that references to air conditioners are likely to be understood as claims that a product is a viable alternative to air conditioning.