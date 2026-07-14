ASEAN envoy meets Myanmar rebels and junta-linked negotiators in Thailand

ASEAN’s envoy sat down with Myanmar rebels and junta-linked negotiators in Thailand, a rare test of whether the bloc can turn dialogue into concessions.

ASEAN’s special envoy on Myanmar met ethnic minority rebel groups and a military-formed negotiation committee in Thailand on Monday, in a rare round of talks aimed at keeping an inclusive political dialogue alive. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said Maria Theresa Lazaro met representatives of rebel groups and the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Negotiation Committee, and that all sides signaled openness to the process and stressed the need for constructive talks.

The meeting came a day after foreign ministers from the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations held face-to-face talks with Myanmar’s counterpart, the bloc’s first such ministerial contact with Myanmar since the Feb. 1, 2021 coup pushed the country into civil war. That sequence matters because ASEAN has spent years trying to keep Myanmar engaged without rewarding the military-aligned leadership that seized power and shattered the country’s political system.

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ASEAN has kept Myanmar’s top leaders away from high-level summits because they have not complied with the bloc’s five-point consensus, adopted at a leaders’ meeting in Jakarta on April 24, 2021. The framework calls for an immediate end to violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special envoy, humanitarian assistance and a visit by the envoy to meet all parties concerned. Lazaro’s talks in Thailand are the clearest recent test of whether that framework can still produce more than contact for contact’s sake.

Source: reuters.com

The leverage problem is sharp. Myanmar’s foreign minister told ASEAN that detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health and will be looked after, while Lazaro has been pressing for access to the 81-year-old Nobel laureate. Any real movement will be measured by whether the envoy can get more than assurances from the regime-linked side and more than participation from the rebel groups, including space for negotiations and humanitarian access.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

The humanitarian stakes are now enormous. The United Nations said nearly 3.8 million people were displaced across Myanmar as of July 13, 2026, and its 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan says 16.2 million people, nearly one-third of the population, need humanitarian assistance. Myanmar stakeholder organizations have also thanked the Philippines, the 2026 ASEAN chair, for convening a stakeholder engagement meeting under ASEAN special envoy facilitation, showing the bloc is trying to widen its channels even as member states remain split over how much pressure to bring on the army-backed leadership.