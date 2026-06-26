Aseon Labs raises $10 million to build robotic pitstops for self-driving cars

Aseon Labs raised $10 million to turn curbside service pods into robotic pitstops that charge, clean and inspect self-driving cars.

Aseon Labs raised $10 million to build robotic pitstops for self-driving cars, a bet that the hardest part of scaling autonomous fleets may be the unglamorous work of keeping them charged, clean and on the road. The Redwood City, California, startup came out of Y Combinator’s Spring 2026 batch and says its modular service pods are designed to operate inside the city, near demand, so fleets do not have to keep shuttling cars back to centralized depots multiple times a day.

The company says its system can charge, clean and inspect autonomous vehicles, with infrastructure deployed across operating zones to keep cars continuously available. Aseon Labs frames that as a way to raise uptime and cut the overhead that comes from moving vehicles in and out of fixed service yards, even when the cars themselves can drive without human intervention.

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Aseon Labs was founded by Krishna Visvanathan, Carlos Jo-Loo and Dan Jaeck, mobility infrastructure operators who previously built Pushme to 5,000 stations across 40 cities before Pushme was acquired by TIER-Dott. The founders are pitching Aseon as a direct answer to the operational chokepoint that can slow robotaxi networks long after the software has improved enough for road use.

Crane Venture Partners participated in the financing round. The London-based investor says it backs founders from inception through seed and focuses on foundational technology, with a hands-on approach that includes strategic guidance and go-to-market support. For autonomous fleets, the attraction is clear: software may drive the car, but charging, cleaning and inspection still determine how many trips a vehicle can actually complete in a day.