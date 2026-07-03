Ashour ends Egypt's 92-year World Cup knockout goal drought

Emam Ashour’s 13th-minute header jolted Egypt ahead in Arlington and ended a 92-year wait for a World Cup knockout goal, before Australia hit back.

Emam Ashour sent Egypt into an early frenzy on Friday in Arlington, Texas, heading in Karim Hafez’s cross in the 13th minute to put the Egypt national football team 1-0 up against Australia in the World Cup round of 32 at AT&T Stadium. The goal carried more than scoreboard value: it ended Egypt’s 92-year wait for a World Cup knockout-stage goal, a drought that stretched back to Abdelrahman Fawzi’s double against Hungary on May 27, 1934.

The timing sharpened the stakes for a match already heavy with history. Egypt and Australia arrived with the same burden, each chasing a first victory in a World Cup knockout game, and Mohamed Salah stood as Egypt’s central attacking threat. Hossam Hassan had also altered his starting lineup, giving Karim Hafez a World Cup debut at left back in place of the injured Ahmed Fattouh, a change that paid off immediately when Hafez delivered the service Ashour finished.

The opening goal briefly turned the match into a release valve for Egyptian expectations, but Hassan’s caution proved well founded. Australia pushed back and eventually found its equalizer when Mohamed Hany turned Aiden O’Neill’s dangerous free kick into his own net, a setback that erased Egypt’s lead and reminded both sides how thin the margin was in a game framed by national history and pressure.

Around the stadium, the moment belonged as much to the supporters as to the scoreline. Egyptian fans erupted after Ashour’s header, while Australian followers watched a game that had quickly become a test of nerve and patience. For Egypt, the goal offered a rare burst of relief after nearly a century without a knockout-stage strike, but the own goal that followed showed how quickly that emotion could be checked by the realities of tournament football.