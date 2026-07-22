Asian shares rise after Wall Street gains as Brent crude climbs

Asian shares climbed even as Brent hit $91.55 a barrel, signaling investors still backed growth while bracing for inflation and rate pressure.

Asian shares rose after a strong Wall Street session, even as Brent crude pushed higher and kept pressure on inflation expectations. Reuters said Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.9% to 67,511.12. Brent crude nudged up 0.6% to $91.55 a barrel, a move that underscored why investors were still hedging their optimism.

The advance came with limits. Reuters said gains were capped by caution ahead of Big Tech earnings and by threats from Houthi rebels to expand attacks in the Red Sea. Those risks helped explain why traders were willing to buy equities after Wall Street’s latest climb but were not fully abandoning the possibility that higher oil could feed through into prices, margins and central-bank policy.

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That tension matters beyond the trading floor. Brent is a key benchmark for global fuel costs, so a sustained move higher can filter into petrol prices, shipping rates and the cost of moving goods through supply chains. If crude keeps rising, investors often begin to price in stickier inflation and the chance that interest rates stay elevated for longer, which can weigh on stock valuations even when earnings sentiment is firm.

The session fit a pattern seen throughout July. On July 21, Reuters said Asian stocks rose as Mideast mediation pushed oil lower, while a July 20 market note said choppy oil was keeping investors on edge. Earlier in the month, Reuters said Wall Street climbed and oil slid as investors bet on AI growth, but on July 17 it described a tech selloff that sent Asian shares lower. The message from those swings was clear: markets were rotating quickly between enthusiasm for growth stocks and anxiety over energy shocks.

Bjoertvedt via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For now, the latest move showed that the growth side still had enough force to lift regional equities. Wall Street’s momentum continued to support buying in Asia, and chipmakers and other technology names remained central to the market’s direction. But with Brent above $91 a barrel, traders were also signaling that any further rise in oil would sharpen the debate over inflation, consumer spending and how long central banks can afford to wait before easing policy.