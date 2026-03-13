Asian Stocks Fall as Iran War Pushes Oil Near $100

Asian markets declined as ongoing conflict in Iran pushed oil prices near $100, raising concerns over inflation and interest rates.

Asian stock markets saw significant declines as investors reacted to the ongoing war in Iran, which has pushed oil prices close to $100 per barrel and cast uncertainty over potential interest rate cuts. The sell-off underscored growing anxiety about the impact of Middle East tensions on global energy markets and financial stability.

Market Reaction Across the Asia-Pacific

Major indices across the region posted losses, with the downturn reflecting both the immediate shock of the Iran conflict and broader fears about inflation and monetary policy. Reuters reported that the war’s escalation has left investors bracing for a prolonged period of uncertainty. Market participants worry that sustained higher oil prices will feed into broader inflation pressures, reducing the likelihood of central banks cutting interest rates soon.

was among those logging losses, as tracked in the latest end-of-day data. Key regional benchmarks—such as Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200—were all trading lower in early sessions.

Investors also saw volatility in currency and bond markets, as risk-off sentiment increased demand for safe-haven assets.

Oil Prices Near $100 and Inflation Risks

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hovered close to the $100-per-barrel threshold, a level not seen since prior periods of geopolitical instability in the region. This surge in energy costs has direct implications for inflation across Asia-Pacific economies, many of which are net importers of oil. Higher fuel costs are expected to ripple through supply chains, impacting transportation, manufacturing, and consumer prices.

Latest WTI crude oil futures show increased trading volume and heightened volatility as traders position for further price swings.

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report has highlighted supply risks and the potential for further upward price pressure if the conflict disrupts exports.

Implications for Central Bank Policy

Expectations for interest rate cuts in the region have been tempered. With inflation likely to be stoked by more expensive oil, central banks may be forced to keep borrowing costs higher for longer. This scenario is reflected in movements in Asian sovereign bond yields, which have shown less probability of imminent rate reductions.

Investors had been hoping for more accommodative policy in 2026 as inflationary pressures were seen to be easing earlier in the year. However, the conflict has upended those expectations, with monetary authorities now facing a difficult balancing act between supporting growth and containing inflation.

The situation is being closely monitored by the U.S. Federal Reserve and regional central banks, as seen in recent FOMC meeting statements.

Outlook Remains Cautious

Analysts agree that the trajectory of Asian markets will depend heavily on how the Iran conflict evolves and whether oil prices stabilize or continue to rise. According to Reuters, the risk of a prolonged conflict could keep market volatility elevated and maintain upward pressure on inflation expectations.

For now, investors are likely to remain cautious, seeking safe-haven assets and closely watching both geopolitical developments and central bank guidance. The coming weeks will be critical for assessing the broader economic impact across the Asia-Pacific region.