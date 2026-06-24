Asian stocks poised to extend AI chip selloff ahead of Micron earnings

Asian futures pointed lower as Micron’s earnings loomed, after the MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 3.6% and the Nasdaq erased about $680 billion in value.

Asian stocks were poised to extend a bruising tech-led selloff as investors waited for Micron Technology’s earnings after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, with futures in Japan and South Korea pointing lower and Hong Kong contracts showing modest gains. U.S. equity futures edged higher early Wednesday, but the tone in Asia stayed fragile after a sharp reversal in shares tied to artificial intelligence and chip demand.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 3.6% on Tuesday, its biggest drop since early March, as traders reassessed how far the AI-driven rally had run. That slide followed weakness on Wall Street, where U.S. chip stocks fell from record highs and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4% in morning trading on June 23, wiping out about $680 billion in market value at one point. The move underscored how concentrated this year’s gains had become in a handful of mega-cap technology names, and how quickly those gains can unwind when investors question the durability of demand.

AI-generated illustration

Micron sat at the center of the latest test. Investors have been treating the Boise, Idaho, memory-chip maker’s results as a pulse check on AI-fueled chip demand and on whether the market’s next leg still has momentum. That scrutiny intensified after Micron announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic on June 22 covering memory and storage AI architecture design, a supply agreement, enterprise adoption of Claude across Micron, and a strategic investment in Anthropic’s Series H funding round. The deal tied Micron more directly to the frontier AI buildout, but it also raised the stakes for earnings guidance on whether customers are still buying at the pace implied by recent valuations.

The selloff has already shown how quickly semiconductor weakness can spill across markets. South Korea’s KOSPI had suffered a far deeper jolt earlier in June, plunging about 8.29% on June 8 and triggering circuit breakers, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix among the hardest-hit names. That earlier drop now reads as an early warning of the volatility embedded in AI-exposed stocks, where enthusiasm for data-center infrastructure, memory chips and model training capacity has collided with a market suddenly less willing to pay any price for growth.

PantheraLeo1359531 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

For Asian markets, the question is no longer just whether one earnings report beats estimates. It is whether Micron can confirm that the AI infrastructure cycle still has room to run, or whether the latest retreat marks the beginning of a broader reset in the stocks that powered the rally.