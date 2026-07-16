Asia’s World Cup progress stalls again in the knockout round

Asia sent three teams to the last 16 in Qatar 2022, then lost all three knockout ties. The AFC gets more World Cup places for 2026, but the quarterfinal barrier remains.

Six World Cups in a row, no team from the Asian Football Confederation has gotten past the first knockout round. In that span, AFC sides have won only three games out of 29, a blunt measure of how far Asia has come and how far it still has to go.

Qatar 2022 offered the clearest sign of progress. Australia, Japan and Korea Republic all reached the Round of 16 for the first time ever for Asian teams at a FIFA World Cup, and Asian nations collected 16 points in the group stage, surpassing the previous AFC best of 15 points set in 2018. The campaign still ended at the same place for all three: Australia lost 2-1 to Argentina, Japan drew 1-1 with Croatia and fell on penalties, and Korea Republic was beaten 4-1 by Brazil.

AI-generated illustration

That pattern is why the conversation can no longer stop at entry into the knockout bracket. The AFC’s 2022 qualification cycle involved 46 teams, yet the region still produced no quarterfinalist in the World Cup run reflected by these results. The gap is not about a lack of talent in a single tournament; it is about the layers beneath it, from youth development and domestic-league standards to coaching pipelines and the volume of high-level matches before the knockout stage begins.

Photo by Furkan Parakat

MsKaroly via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The 2026 World Cup will give AFC nations eight direct berths and one inter-confederation play-off slot, a bigger footprint that reflects FIFA’s expanded field and Asia’s rising importance in the tournament. More places, though, do not automatically mean more depth. If Asia is to turn occasional Round of 16 appearances into a regular path to the quarterfinals, the confederation has to convert its broader reach into tougher competition at home, stronger coaching development and repeated exposure to elite opposition long before the bracket tightens.