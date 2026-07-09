AssuranceAmerica breach exposes driver’s license numbers of 6.9 million people

AssuranceAmerica said driver’s license numbers and other personal data for 6.9 million people were exposed, a haul that can fuel identity fraud and account recovery scams.

AssuranceAmerica said a cyberattack exposed personal information and driver’s license numbers for 6.9 million people, a trove that can be used for identity theft, impersonation and account recovery scams when paired with names, contact details and policy records. A separate copy of the breach notice shared by the Maine attorney general’s office listed 6.99 million affected people, making it the largest known spill of Americans’ driver’s license information this year.

The Atlanta-based insurer said it has been operating since 1998 and has provided low-cost auto insurance since 1999. AssuranceAmerica Group says it serves customers through more than 9,500 independent agents across 14 states, and its public website lists auto, renters, commercial auto and motor club products. The company also lists a customer service line, 1-800-450-7857, on its contact page.

A breach notice said the company discovered intruders in its systems on March 17 and completed its investigation on June 15. The notice said attackers took names, contact information, driver’s license numbers, auto policy and account details, and information about drivers, vehicles and claims. Some later reporting said the malicious activity began on March 16, 2026, and that the intrusion was tied to targeted activity against one employee. AssuranceAmerica said compromised credentials were disabled after the breach was found.

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The notice also said notification letters were scheduled to go out on July 10. That timing has already drawn legal scrutiny: Markovits, Stock & DeMarco LLP said on July 2 that it was investigating claims on behalf of victims, and Edelson Lechtzin LLP announced a class-action investigation on July 9. The filings point to growing concern that insurers, like banks and health systems, are holding data that can be turned against customers long after a breach is discovered.

The case comes after a June 2026 breach involving a Texas state government department that exposed driver’s license and passport numbers for more than 3 million people, underscoring how valuable identity documents have become to attackers. AssuranceAmerica did not say whether it had contact with the hackers or paid a ransom, leaving open how long intruders had access before the company caught them.