Asteroid Apophis Brings Rare Close Encounter in 2029

Asteroid Apophis, known as the 'God of chaos,' will make a record-setting close approach to Earth in 2029, offering scientists a unique opportunity for study.

Asteroid 99942 Apophis, dubbed the 'God of chaos,' is set to make a remarkably close approach to Earth on April 13, 2029. This rare event, anticipated by astronomers and planetary defense experts, will bring the asteroid closer to Earth than many satellites, presenting both scientific opportunities and public intrigue.

What Makes Apophis Unique?

Discovered in 2004, Apophis is an asteroid estimated to be about 340 meters (1,115 feet) in diameter. Its 2029 flyby will bring it within approximately 31,000 kilometers (19,000 miles) of Earth’s surface, according to data from NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). For context, this is closer than the orbits of many geostationary satellites.

Apophis was once considered a potential impact threat, with initial calculations raising concerns about a possible collision in 2029 or later passes.

Continued observations and refined orbital calculations have since ruled out any risk of impact for at least the next century, as confirmed by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The flyby will be visible to the naked eye from parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Scientific Opportunities and Global Attention

The 2029 close approach offers an unprecedented window for planetary scientists to observe and study a large asteroid up close without the need for a space mission. According to research presented at the Apophis T-7 Years: Knowledge Opportunities for the Science of Planetary Defense conference, researchers plan to use radar, optical telescopes, and potentially spacecraft flybys to collect detailed data on Apophis’s shape, composition, rotation, and surface features.

Experts note that the gravitational influence of Earth during the flyby may alter Apophis’s spin and orbit, providing real-world insights into how planetary encounters affect asteroid trajectories. This information is crucial for improving planetary defense strategies and assessing the risks posed by other near-Earth objects.

Public Interest and Communication

The approach of Apophis is expected to capture public attention due to its proximity, size, and the dramatic nickname “God of chaos.” While some headlines have raised concerns, NASA and ESA emphasize there is no threat of impact during this flyby. Both agencies are preparing outreach initiatives to communicate the science and ensure the public understands the excitement—and the safety—of this event.

Apophis will pass between Earth and the Moon, coming closer than many satellites but posing no risk to our planet.

The event will be visible as a moving point of light, particularly from parts of the Eastern Hemisphere.

Looking Ahead

The 2029 approach of Apophis marks one of the closest encounters with a large asteroid in recorded history. Scientists hope to leverage this opportunity to advance our understanding of asteroids and planetary defense. For those eager to explore more, NASA’s Small-Body Database Browser and ESA’s visualization tools provide up-to-date information on Apophis’s path and the science behind its journey.

As the date approaches, astronomers and space enthusiasts alike will be watching closely, making 2029 a landmark year for asteroid science and public engagement.