Asteroid Apophis to Pass Record-Close to Earth in 2029

Asteroid Apophis, roughly the size of the Eiffel Tower, will make a record-setting pass by Earth in 2029, coming closer than many satellites, according to NASA.

Asteroid 99942 Apophis, an object measuring about the size of the Eiffel Tower, is poised to make a dramatic and exceptionally close approach to Earth on April 13, 2029. The event, which has captured the attention of astronomers and the public alike, will see the asteroid pass closer to Earth than many geosynchronous satellites orbiting the planet, according to NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office.

Record Proximity and Size Raise Global Interest

Apophis, named after the Egyptian god of chaos, measures around 340 meters (1,115 feet) in diameter—making it comparable in height to the Eiffel Tower. When it makes its 2029 flyby, Apophis will pass at a distance of about 31,600 kilometers (19,600 miles) from Earth's surface. This is closer than the orbits of many communication and weather satellites, which typically circle the planet at about 36,000 kilometers (22,000 miles) in geostationary orbit.

Apophis's flyby will be visible to the naked eye in parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia as a bright point of light moving across the sky.

The 2029 passage is the closest approach of an asteroid of this size ever predicted this far in advance.

According to the NASA JPL Sentry Risk Table, Apophis's risk of impact with Earth in 2029 is now effectively zero based on refined orbital calculations.

Scientific Opportunity and Planetary Defense

While the asteroid's close pass initially triggered concern after its discovery in 2004, further observations and calculations by NASA and the European Space Agency have ruled out any chance of an impact for at least the next century. In fact, the flyby offers a rare scientific opportunity. NASA and international space agencies are preparing to observe and study Apophis during its passage, which will provide valuable data on the asteroid's composition, shape, and rotational dynamics.

As stated on the ESA Near-Earth Object Protection page, Apophis's trajectory will be altered slightly by Earth's gravity during its close approach, offering scientists the chance to observe how such encounters can affect the paths of near-Earth objects. A feature published by NASA explains that Apophis will pass through a region of space called a 'gravitational keyhole,' which will change its future orbit but will not put it on a collision course with Earth.

Why the 2029 Flyby Matters

The 2029 event is significant for several reasons:

Visibility: Unlike most near-Earth object flybys, Apophis will be bright enough to be seen without telescopes in some regions, making it a rare astronomical event for the public.

Unlike most near-Earth object flybys, Apophis will be bright enough to be seen without telescopes in some regions, making it a rare astronomical event for the public. Planetary Defense: The flyby allows agencies like NASA and ESA to test their planetary defense systems and refine tracking and observation techniques for future threats.

The flyby allows agencies like NASA and ESA to test their planetary defense systems and refine tracking and observation techniques for future threats. Scientific Discovery: Close observation will improve our understanding of asteroid structure and behavior, which is crucial for planning any future deflection or mitigation missions.

For ongoing tracking and up-to-date orbital data, readers can consult the NASA JPL Small-Body Database and the ESA NEO Approaches Database, which provide detailed tables and visualizations of Apophis’s orbit and future encounters.

Conclusion

While the notion of an asteroid passing so close to Earth might sound alarming, extensive analysis by global space agencies has confirmed there is no danger of impact from Apophis in 2029. Instead, the event stands as a unique scientific and public engagement opportunity, shedding new light on how humanity monitors and prepares for potential asteroid threats. As the date approaches, astronomers and skywatchers alike will be keeping their eyes on the sky for one of the most remarkable near-Earth object events in recent memory.