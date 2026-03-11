Asteroid Impact in North Sea Linked to Ancient Mega-Tsunami

Researchers have uncovered evidence of a massive asteroid strike in the North Sea, which generated a towering tsunami over 300 feet high.

New research has confirmed that a massive asteroid struck the North Sea during the Late Eocene epoch, unleashing a tsunami estimated to have reached heights of around 330 feet (100 meters). The findings, first highlighted by ScienceDaily and supported by peer-reviewed studies, shed light on one of Europe's most significant ancient geological events.

Discovery of the Impact Structure

The impact site, now buried beneath the North Sea, was identified through a combination of geophysical surveys and sediment core analysis. Researchers from several European institutions collaborated to analyze seismic data, revealing a circular structure consistent with a large impact crater. Stratigraphic records and geological evidence indicate the event occurred approximately 56 million years ago during the Late Eocene period.

The impact crater measures roughly 15 to 20 kilometers in diameter.

Data from the British Geological Survey confirms the crater as one of the few confirmed impact sites in the UK and North Sea region.

Sediment core datasets show a dramatic layer of disturbed marine deposits, consistent with a high-energy event.

Modeling the Tsunami

The asteroid impact generated a tsunami estimated to reach heights of 100 meters (330 feet), based on tsunami modeling by NASA's Earthdata team. The wave would have radiated outwards, inundating coastlines around the North Sea basin. According to analysis published in Nature, this event likely caused significant disruption to marine and coastal ecosystems.

Tsunami wave propagation models suggest that the energy released was comparable to some of the largest known historical tsunamis.

Geological records show widespread deposits of tsunami-generated sediments as far as the present-day British Isles and Scandinavia.

Implications for Earth's Geological History

Scientists believe the North Sea impact is one of only a handful of large asteroid strikes identified in European geological records. The event adds to our understanding of how asteroid impacts have shaped regional landscapes and influenced climate and evolutionary pathways.

The British Geological Survey notes that such impacts, while rare, played a role in Earth's dynamic history, sometimes coinciding with significant shifts in biodiversity or climate. However, no mass extinction is directly linked to this particular impact, unlike the more famous Chicxulub event that ended the age of dinosaurs.

Ongoing Research and Future Exploration

Researchers continue to analyze sediment cores and seismic data from the North Sea. Ongoing work, as documented in datasets available through PANGAEA, will help refine estimates of the asteroid's size, impact energy, and environmental consequences. Collaborative efforts are also underway to map other potential impact structures in the region.

The discovery demonstrates the importance of combining geological fieldwork, advanced modeling, and data sharing to reconstruct Earth's ancient cataclysms. As more impact craters are identified, scientists hope to gain deeper insight into the frequency and effects of asteroid collisions throughout our planet's history.