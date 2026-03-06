NASA confirms a 'city killer' asteroid will narrowly miss the moon in 2032, with new data from the James Webb Space Telescope ruling out any impact threat.

NASA scientists have confirmed that a large asteroid, once dubbed a 'city killer' due to its destructive potential, will make a close approach to the moon but will not impact it, thanks to new observations using the James Webb Space Telescope. The findings, first reported by Live Science, provide reassurance following earlier concerns that the asteroid could strike the lunar surface in 2032.

James Webb Telescope Refines Asteroid’s Path

The asteroid, classified as a near-Earth object (NEO), attracted global attention when initial projections suggested a possible collision with the moon. The object’s size and velocity earned it the nickname 'city killer,' a reference to the damage such an asteroid could cause if it hit a populated area. Using Webb’s advanced infrared imaging and precise tracking capabilities, astronomers were able to refine the asteroid’s orbit, dramatically reducing uncertainties about its trajectory.

According to Live Science, NASA’s latest models now show the asteroid will safely pass the moon at a distance well beyond any impact risk. The improved data were made possible by Webb’s ability to observe faint objects and provide detailed measurements of their movement across the sky.

'City Killer' Asteroid Poses No Threat

The asteroid’s diameter places it in a class capable of causing widespread destruction if it were to hit a city-sized region on Earth or the moon.

Earlier predictions had listed the asteroid among those with a non-negligible chance of lunar impact, as tracked by NASA’s Sentry: Impact Risk Table.

New Webb data eliminated this risk, confirming the asteroid’s path will keep it at a safe distance from the moon in 2032.

This update is part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to monitor and catalog NEOs, using tools like the JPL Small-Body Database and the CNEOS Close Approach Data tables. The Webb Telescope’s observations provided the most accurate orbital data yet for this object, allowing scientists to dismiss earlier fears of a lunar collision.

How NASA Tracks Potential Impact Hazards

NASA and its partners use a suite of ground-based and space-based observatories to track thousands of asteroids and comets that could approach Earth or the moon. The discovery and monitoring process involves:

Initial detection by wide-field telescopes

Follow-up observations to refine orbital parameters

Cataloging in resources like the Minor Planet Center Database

Risk assessment using predictive models and updated measurements

The James Webb Space Telescope, though primarily designed for deep space astrophysics, has proven valuable for solar system science, contributing to impact risk analysis and planetary defense research. Its contributions are summarized on NASA’s official Webb Science Results page.

Looking Ahead: Vigilance and Preparedness

While this asteroid’s close approach will not result in a lunar impact, NASA continues to emphasize the importance of regular monitoring and rapid response for all near-Earth objects. The successful use of Webb observations in this case highlights the growing synergy between planetary defense initiatives and advanced space telescopes. For a full list of upcoming and past asteroid approaches, readers can consult the CNEOS Close Approach Data.

As our ability to detect and track potentially hazardous asteroids improves, public concern can be balanced by confidence in the science and systems working to keep the Earth and its neighbors safe.