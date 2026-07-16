Aston Villa agree £38m deal for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes

Aston Villa agreed a fee up to £38m for Joao Gomes as Wolves' relegation and Villa's injury-hit midfield reshaped a costly West Midlands move.

Aston Villa agreed a fee in the £35m to £38m range for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, who is leaving Molineux after Wolves’ relegation from the Premier League. The move takes one of Wolves’ most valuable midfield assets and puts a price on the pressure relegation creates: a club trying to rebuild cashes in, while a side chasing Europe pays for immediate quality.

Wolves signed Gomes from Flamengo in January 2023, then extended his commitment on 1 April 2025 with a new five-year deal running until summer 2030 and a 12-month option. That long contract did not prevent a sale once the club dropped out of the top flight. Gomes made 130 appearances for Wolves, enough to turn him into one of the most bankable players in the squad and a realistic target for a club prepared to pay Premier League money for a proven midfielder.

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Villa needed the cover. Youri Tielemans left for Manchester United for £38m earlier this week, and Amadou Onana has been ruled out for a lengthy spell, leaving Unai Emery short in central areas. Gomes, a Brazil international born in Rio de Janeiro on 12 February 2001, fits the profile Villa wanted: established in England, physically robust and already tested at Premier League pace. The fee also means Villa are paying top-end market value for certainty rather than waiting for a cheaper replacement.

Elliott Brown from Birmingham, United Kingdom via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The deal underlines the financial gap inside the league. Gomes had been linked with Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer, but Villa moved first and he has already left Wolves’ training camp in Portugal to return to England for a medical and the final steps of the transfer. The move was described as Villa’s fourth most expensive signing and the biggest transfer ever between the West Midlands neighbours, a sharp illustration of how clubs competing in Europe can turn another club’s relegation into a recruitment opportunity.