Aston Villa eye Estupinan as Newcastle stand firm on Guimaraes

Villa’s interest in Pervis Estupinan shows the premium on proven Premier League defenders, while Newcastle refuse to budge on Bruno Guimaraes.

Aston Villa are assessing Pervis Estupinan as the summer market starts to harden around proven Premier League talent. The Brighton and Hove Albion left-back, signed from Villarreal in August 2022 on a five-year contract, has become the latest player to be linked with an internal move inside England, where clubs are paying heavily for players already adjusted to the pace and physicality of the league.

For Villa, that profile matters. Estupinan arrives with three years of English football behind him and with Brighton already having turned him into one of their more valuable assets since bringing him from Spain. Any approach would fit the modern Premier League pattern: buy players after their adaptation cost has already been absorbed elsewhere, then move quickly before the market prices them beyond reach.

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Newcastle United are taking the opposite stance on Bruno Guimaraes. Eddie Howe has made clear he wants to build the team around the Brazil midfielder, and Newcastle moved to protect that position by handing Guimaraes a new five-year contract in October 2023 at St James’ Park. Earlier market chatter had suggested Newcastle could listen to offers above £80m, with his release clause widely discussed, but the club’s line remains firm as interest continues to circle.

The timing is important. The summer transfer window opened on June 15, 2026 and runs until 11pm UK time on September 1, 2026, giving clubs a narrow stretch to turn interest into deals. That deadline is already shaping valuations, especially for players with Premier League track records and long contracts, where buying sides are paying not just for ability but for certainty.

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Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has also been pulled into the churn, though Inter Milan have now given up on signing him. Chalobah signed a new long-term Chelsea contract that keeps him at Stamford Bridge until at least June 2028, after earlier links with Manchester United and Napoli. His situation underlines the same lesson as the Guimaraes and Estupinan stories: clubs are not just trading players, they are trading control, time and leverage, and Brighton and Chelsea remain among the sides best positioned to profit from it.