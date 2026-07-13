Astronomers detect first true sugar molecule in Milky Way cloud

Astronomers have detected erythrulose, a four-carbon sugar, in a Milky Way cloud, the first direct sign that true sugar chemistry can form in interstellar space.

Astronomers have detected erythrulose, a four-carbon sugar, in an interstellar cloud in the Milky Way, the first time a true sugar molecule has been identified in space. The paper, published July 13, 2026 in Nature Astronomy, matters because sugars are essential biomolecules and a central question in origin-of-life research is how they formed before Earth had oceans, rocks and living cells.

The molecule is a chiral ketose, and the study describes it as the most complex sugar yet spotted beyond the Solar System. In the preprint, erythrulose appeared at least eight times more abundant than analogous three-carbon sugars, which were not detected in the ultrasensitive observations. That pattern points to a chemistry problem astronomers have been trying to solve for decades: whether complicated organic molecules are built slowly in space, or whether they arrive ready-made on the material that later becomes comets, asteroids and planets.

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Izaskun Jiménez-Serra, Juan García de la Concepción and colleagues argue that erythrulose forms efficiently on icy dust grains from simpler two-carbon aldehydes and alcohols, rather than assembling step by step from three-carbon precursors. That is significant because the interstellar medium makes up about 15% of the visible matter in the Milky Way, turning dust clouds into enormous chemical factories where molecules can be processed long before a planet takes shape.

The finding also fills a gap in a field that had already seen hints of sugar chemistry in space. Earlier work with ALMA detected glycolaldehyde, a simple sugar, in the gas around the young Sun-like binary IRAS 16293-2422 in the Rho Ophiuchi star-forming region, showing that some of the building blocks associated with life can exist around stars still forming their planets. But no sugar had previously been observed in the interstellar medium itself.

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The new detection pushes that story deeper into the cloud chemistry that precedes planet formation. By showing that a true sugar can arise on icy dust grains in space, the study gives researchers a more concrete path from simple carbon-bearing molecules to the kinds of compounds that became central to life on Earth.