At least 15 migrants found dead after boat capsizes off Libya coast

At least 15 migrants, including a girl, washed ashore in eastern Libya after a boat carrying about 61 people capsized.

At least 15 migrants, including a girl, washed ashore along Libya’s eastern Mediterranean coast after a boat carrying about 61 people capsized, laying bare the lethal cost of a route that keeps swallowing people even as border controls harden.

The bodies were recovered over the past week in several places along the Tobruk coastline near the Egyptian border. Two security officials said the remains were badly decomposed and that more bodies could still be found, a sign that the death toll may rise as searches continue.

Images posted by the Tobruk Red Crescent showed volunteers in white hazmat suits collecting the dead from rocky shoreline and sealing them in white plastic bags. The pictures captured the grim burden carried by local rescuers, who are often left to recover, document and bury the dead after the sea gives them back.

AI-generated illustration

Survivors gave the clearest account of what happened. Ten people who lived through the wreck said the vessel had carried around 61 passengers, a number that suggests dozens may still be unaccounted for. The passengers were not identified by name or nationality, and the girl among the dead underscored how indiscriminate the danger has become on these crossings.

A separate maritime emergency added to the toll elsewhere on Libya’s coast. Medics at the Emergency Medicine and Support Centre in Khumas treated 13 migrants after another boat capsized offshore, part of a pattern of repeated rescues and recoveries that stretches from Tobruk to the area around Tripoli. In an earlier incident, bodies washed up in Al-Khums, about 118 km east of Tripoli, and all of them were buried.

Photo by Egor Komarov

The broader picture has changed little since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 turned Libya into a major transit country for people fleeing conflict and poverty, as well as a destination for migrants seeking work. The International Organization for Migration said its latest recorded Mediterranean incident was on June 16, 2026, and its Libya tracking data put the migrant population in the country at 936,134 during January and February 2026.

Together, the shipwrecks, decomposed bodies and improvised shoreline recoveries show the gap between official rhetoric about stopping irregular migration and the reality on the water. In Libya, the work of rescue, identification and burial still falls to a fragile mix of security personnel, medics and volunteer aid groups, while the sea route remains open, crowded and deadly.