At least 28 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Ethiopia

A bus on the Dessie-to-Addis Ababa route plunged into a ravine in Amhara, killing at least 28 and exposing the fragility of rural rescue capacity.

Poor roads, steep mountain terrain and thin emergency cover turned a routine intercity trip into a mass-casualty crash in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, where at least 28 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine. The vehicle was traveling from Dessie to Addis Ababa early Monday when it went off the road, and regional state-run media said police reported many other passengers were injured, some with minor wounds and others more seriously hurt.

The crash laid bare the dangers of road travel in parts of Ethiopia, where badly maintained vehicles, poor driving standards and hazardous routes can combine with limited emergency infrastructure to make survival depend on distance and luck. The route between Dessie and the capital cuts through difficult terrain, and in areas like this, the speed and quality of medical response can determine whether injuries become deaths.

AI-generated illustration

The scale of the toll is likely to intensify pressure on local authorities to confront weaknesses that extend far beyond a single bus. Investigators still had not determined the cause, but the questions around the crash are familiar ones in Ethiopia: whether the bus was overcrowded, speeding or otherwise compromised before it left the road, and whether vehicle inspections and traffic enforcement are strong enough to catch risks before they become fatal. In hard-to-reach districts, rescue crews and hospitals often face delays that leave passengers waiting for treatment they may not receive in time.

The accident also fits a grim pattern of deadly road crashes across the country. In 2024, at least 71 people were killed in Sidama when a truck plunged into a river, underscoring how frequently road transport disasters expose deeper failures in infrastructure, oversight and access to care. For families in Amhara, the immediate work was identifying the dead and treating the injured. For Ethiopia’s transport authorities, the larger challenge is whether roads, vehicles and rescue systems can be strengthened before another journey ends the same way.