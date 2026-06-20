At least one dead after Bedford train collision injures 89 people

One train driver died and 89 people were hurt when two East Midlands Railway trains collided near Bedford. The crash shut lines and triggered a major incident.

A collision between two East Midlands Railway passenger trains near Bedford left at least one person dead and 89 others injured, turning a Friday evening journey into a major rail emergency on a busy corridor north of London. Police, firefighters and ambulance crews rushed to the scene near Kempston Hardwick, south of Bedford, as passengers were evacuated and lines were shut.

British Transport Police said the crash was reported around 5.15pm on 19 June 2026 and that a major incident had been declared. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 17.14 and sent seven fire engines and specialist vehicles to the scene. Emergency crews said there was no fire, but the scale of the response reflected the seriousness of the collision and the number of people trapped in the aftermath.

The East of England Ambulance Service said 89 people were injured in all, including 11 with very serious injuries, 22 with serious injuries and 56 with minor injuries. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said the person who died was a train driver, and general secretary Eddie Dempsey said the driver was a former union representative. Reports said one train appears to have struck a stationary train and that at least one carriage derailed.

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By late evening, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said most of its resources had left the scene by 10.30pm, after passengers had been taken off the trains. The crash caused major disruption across the line, with passengers urged not to travel while services remained blocked. The incident lands hard on a route that carries regular commuter and intercity traffic through Bedfordshire and into London, where even a short closure can ripple far beyond the immediate crash site.

The political response was immediate. Bedford mayor Tom Wootton called it a distressing situation for the community. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said, “Hugely concerning reports of a collision involving two passenger trains near Bedford.” Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was deeply concerned and grateful to the emergency services.

Photo by GOWTHAM AGM

The cause remains under investigation, but the crash is likely to intensify scrutiny of the signaling, train-protection and operating systems that are meant to stop two passenger trains meeting on the same line. Whether a warning was missed, a system failed or a procedure broke down, the questions now extend beyond one collision to the safety of the network itself.