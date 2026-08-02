At least three dead in Twin Falls restaurant shooting, police say

At least three people were killed and two wounded at a Twin Falls In-N-Out, where police said the shooter was among the dead and the threat was over.

Police and emergency crews rushed to an active shooter incident at or near an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon as officials began sorting the dead and injured. At least three people were killed and two were injured, and a City of Twin Falls spokesman warned that the number of victims was expected to be higher.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the shooter was among the dead. Hicks said investigators were still trying to determine the shooter’s identity and motive, but added, “We believe the threat to the community is over.” Police were working through the scene and surrounding area after witness images from the restaurant circulated online, drawing attention to the scale of the emergency response in southern Idaho.

Officials were still notifying next of kin as the casualty count remained subject to change while responders accounted for everyone involved. The FBI said it was offering assistance to local law enforcement, adding federal support to a case that began as a fast-moving public safety emergency in a busy commercial corridor.

Thank You (21 Millions+) views via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Idaho Gov. Brad Little described the situation as an active shooter episode and urged the public to stay away from Twin Falls while authorities secured the area. One report described the In-N-Out location as newly opened, a detail that underscored how quickly a routine restaurant visit turned into a deadly scene now being pieced together by local and federal investigators.