Atlanta NASCAR race restarts after three-hour weather delay

Lightning within eight miles sent fans out of the grandstand and left Ryan Blaney waiting 3 hours, 9 minutes before Atlanta restarted near midnight.

Lightning and rain stopped the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway for 3 hours, 9 minutes, forcing NASCAR to pull cars off the 1.54-mile track and tell fans to leave the grandstand after strikes were detected within eight miles of the oval. The race resumed at 11:37 p.m. ET, well after the field had been idled at the height of a high-speed event that was built for constant motion, not a late-night reset.

The stoppage came on Lap 109 of the 260-lap race, with 130 laps required for it to become official. Ryan Blaney had already won Stage 1 and led 86 laps before the red flag, and he kept the lead when engines refired. The delay turned the race into an endurance test for everyone left in Hampton, Georgia, from crews managing strategy in a weather hold to ticket holders waiting out the storm and the long gap between race action and restart.

Blaney said he “took a nap and ate a little food” during the delay, a blunt reminder that even a Cup Series race can become a waiting game when weather intervenes. Kyle Larson captured the mood of the late restart more directly, saying the green flag coming a few minutes before midnight EDT was “definitely past my bedtime.”

Photo by Diego Martinez

When the race went back to green, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott were among the top five. The race also carried extra weight as the quarterfinal round of the second annual In-Season Challenge, adding another layer of pressure to an already disjointed night.

EchoPark Speedway’s current layout, formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway, was reconfigured before the 2022 season into a 1.54-mile drafting track with steeper banking, a design that produces pack racing more associated with Daytona and Talladega than with a traditional oval. That format heightens the cost of a weather delay: strategies get frozen, track position resets late, and a race that runs on a tight superspeedway-style rhythm can stretch deep into the night.

Zach Catanzareti Photo via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Official NASCAR coverage later called Blaney’s victory a dramatic overtime finish and said it gave Ford its 750th Cup Series win. It also said Bubba Wallace was penalized on the final lap and finished 29th after a three-wide finish at the line. Chase Elliott had won Atlanta last summer, while Denny Hamlin entered the weekend as the Cup Series points leader. The series now moves on to North Wilkesboro Speedway next weekend.