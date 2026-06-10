AT&T launches $3 day pass for iPad users needing short-term data

AT&T rolled out a $3 iPad day pass that gives 24 hours of unlimited data, targeting users who want connectivity without a monthly bill.

AT&T has started selling a $3 Unlimited Day Pass for eligible U.S. iPad users who need a day of cellular service without signing up for a recurring plan. The pass delivers 24 hours of unlimited data from the time of purchase, with no contracts, subscriptions or credit checks, and AT&T says it works for customers regardless of their existing carrier, including Verizon and T-Mobile.

The offering is built for eSIM-capable iPads only, which keeps it squarely in the short-term, device-specific lane AT&T is trying to widen. Service is data-only, with no talk or text support, and activation happens by downloading an eSIM after payment. AT&T said the pass is the first and only major U.S. wireless carrier product of its kind for on-demand iPad connectivity.

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The fine print is where the economics become clearer. Payment is a one-time credit or debit card transaction, and refunds are available only if the eSIM fails to activate. The pass also does not support roaming outside the U.S., Canada or Mexico, limiting its usefulness for international trips even as it targets travelers, students and occasional tablet users who do not want another monthly bill.

The launch fits into a broader shift in wireless pricing toward temporary, usage-based options that trade long commitments for narrower, more flexible access. AT&T already sells monthly tablet and iPad data plans, prepaid data-only plans and AT&T DataConnect service, so the $3 pass is not replacing its tablet lineup so much as adding an entry point for people who need a single day of connectivity. That flexibility has been a theme for the carrier this year: on March 13, 2026, AT&T introduced new wireless plans, including AT&T Value 2.0, and framed the changes around more value and more choices.

Source: 9to5mac.com

AT&T is also drawing a contrast with its own broader day-pass strategy. Its International Day Pass costs $12 per day on land and $20 per day at sea for phones, tablets and laptops, with coverage in more than 210 destinations and on over 400 cruise ships. By comparison, the new iPad pass is a cheaper domestic option for users who want a brief burst of data rather than a long-term account, and it signals how carriers may keep breaking monthly service into smaller, more selective purchases.