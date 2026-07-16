Attack on Escondido Trump house owner leaves veteran dead

Prosecutors filed murder charges after Kerry Sheron died from a May 20 beating outside the Escondido home known for Trump banners, flags and political signs.

San Diego County prosecutors on June 3 charged Thomas C. Butler with murder in the beating death of Kerry Sheron, the 69-year-old U.S. Army veteran whose East Mission Avenue home in Escondido had become a local political landmark. Sheron was attacked outside the house on May 20 and died four days later, turning a property known for Trump banners and American flags into the center of a homicide case.

Sheron lived near Buchanan Street, where neighbors and passing drivers had long noticed the display outside the home. The front yard carried American flags, MAGA banners, patriotic signs and Trump memorabilia, and local reporting described Sheron sitting outside, smiling, waving and urging motorists to honk. For some in the neighborhood, the house was part of the daily landscape. For others, it was an unmistakable partisan statement set on a residential street.

Family members said Sheron and his wife, Maria Sheron, had already dealt with harassment and vandalism tied to the political displays. That backdrop gave the attack an added layer of tension: a home made publicly visible by its symbolism, and a man who had made himself visible in return. The assault happened in broad daylight, and investigators initially said the motive remained unclear.

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The district attorney’s office said Butler had first been charged with attempted murder on May 22, two days after the attack, then faced a murder charge after Sheron died. The case moved quickly from a street assault outside a decorated house to a fatal criminal filing, with the political backdrop hovering over every new development.

Reaction around the home was immediate. Dozens of people gathered outside after Sheron’s death, leaving a visible show of support on a block that had already drawn attention for its flags and signs. A rally in Poway also drew supporters for Sheron’s family, reflecting how the case spread beyond one address in Escondido into a wider expression of grief and political identification.

Photo by Canary Vista ES

Later coverage described Maria Sheron and other relatives as mourning a man they remembered as caring and kind. A community memorial page was created after his death, adding another public layer to a private loss that had played out at a house many people already knew by sight.