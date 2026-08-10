Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott welcome baby daughter

Aubrey Plaza has welcomed her first child with Christopher Abbott after keeping much of the pregnancy private. Later reports identified the baby as a daughter.

Aubrey Plaza has given birth to her first child with Christopher Abbott, closing out a pregnancy that the couple kept tightly controlled even as interest in their relationship grew. Later reports identified the baby as a daughter, adding a rare family detail to a story that had unfolded mostly through selective public appearances and brief interviews.

The path to that news was unusually measured for two actors who work in a visibility economy built on constant online attention. Plaza and Abbott met as costars in the 2020 psychological drama Black Bear, then worked together again on an off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Even with that shared history, the pair had remained largely quiet about their relationship, making each new appearance feel deliberate rather than promotional.

Public confirmation came gradually. In April 2026, Plaza’s pregnancy was first reported as her first child with Abbott, with one source saying the baby was due in the fall. Two months later, Plaza and Abbott appeared together at the 79th Annual Tony Awards on June 7, where Plaza cradled her baby bump in one of the couple’s first major public appearances during the pregnancy.

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Plaza addressed the pregnancy in a June 2026 interview with Entertainment Tonight, calling it a “blessing” after the “journey” she had been through over the previous couple of years. She linked that period to the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, who died by suicide, a loss that gave added weight to the way Plaza spoke about the pregnancy and the careful boundaries around her private life.

By August 9, the next chapter had arrived. Page Six said Plaza had given birth to her first child with Abbott, and later August reports identified the baby as a daughter. For Plaza and Abbott, the story has been as much about how much they chose not to share as about what they did, a reminder that in Hollywood the most revealing move can be setting limits on the public record.