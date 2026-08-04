August primaries in key states test party power and November races

Missouri posted unofficial returns by 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, while Washington’s mail ballots and top-two primary meant results there would move on a slower schedule.

Missouri’s election night results page was already showing unofficial primary returns at 4:19:48 p.m. Tuesday, but the last word on August 4 races in Michigan, Virginia, Missouri, Washington and Kansas was not expected until late Tuesday or early Wednesday. That gap is normal: first numbers arrive before the canvass, and final certification comes later.

Washington showed why some states move more slowly than others. Its regularly scheduled primary falls on the first Tuesday of August, and the state’s top-two system sends the two highest vote-getters in each contest to the November general election. County election offices had to mail ballots by July 17 for the Aug. 4 primary, ballot-return statistics began on July 21, and voters had to get ballots back by Election Day. Drop boxes stayed open 24 hours a day during the voting period and closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Washington also entered the day with 5,132,328 active voter registrations as of July 1.

AI-generated illustration

Michigan was the biggest prize in the day’s lineup. The state, one of the nation’s most competitive electoral battlegrounds after the last three presidential elections, featured fiercely contested primaries for U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House and the state Legislature. Those races mattered beyond state lines because a number of Tuesday’s Democratic primaries were also testing the growing clout of the party’s progressive wing and the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Photo by CP Khanal

Missouri’s ballot mixed federal and state fights, including U.S. House contests and Missouri Amendment 4. Virginia and Kansas were also part of the same August 4 primary slate, giving party leaders another read on turnout, regional organization and which factions could claim momentum heading into November. The state-by-state structure of the night made that useful for voters as well as operatives: each contest had its own pace, and each count reflected its own rules.

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The U.S. Election Assistance Commission says election results are canvassed and then certified after the election, which is why the first reports from Tuesday could change before final totals settle. In a night built around mailed ballots, local reporting rules and different primary systems, the most meaningful returns will come in stages, not all at once.