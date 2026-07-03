Australia aims to make history against Egypt in Dallas World Cup clash

Australia carried the AFC’s last World Cup hope into Dallas, chasing a first knockout win against Egypt, which also arrived with history on the line.

Australia went into its Round of 32 meeting with Egypt in Dallas as the Asian Football Confederation’s last team standing, carrying more than national expectation into a match that carried rare weight for both sides. The Socceroos had reached the knockout stage for only the third time, matching their 2006 and 2022 campaigns, and Tony Popovic had made the target plain: Australia wanted to become the first Australian side to win a World Cup knockout match.

The game was set for Friday, July 3, 2026, at Dallas Stadium, also known as AT&T Stadium, with FIFA listing kickoff at 13:00 in Dallas, 04:00 on July 4 in Canberra and 21:00 in Cairo. The timing underlined the spread of interest around a fixture that pitted the AFC’s lone remaining representative against a favored Egypt side with its own breakthrough in sight.

Australia arrived from a goalless draw with Paraguay that was enough to send the Socceroos through in second place. Egypt advanced with five points and a plus-two goal difference, a slightly cleaner route that still left the Pharaohs with unfinished business. Neither Australia nor Egypt had ever won a World Cup knockout match, which gave the meeting a simple but unforgiving edge: one team would finally break a long-standing ceiling.

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For Egypt, the stakes were just as sharp. Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour and Karim Hafez headlined a squad chasing a first-ever place in the World Cup round of 16, a milestone that has eluded the Pharaohs across previous tournaments. Australia, meanwhile, entered with the claim of continental survival, the only AFC team left in the competition and a side determined to defend that position with authority.

Popovic’s message before kickoff centered on history rather than caution. Australia had already outlasted one more group-stage hurdle than many expected, and the path from a 0-0 result against Paraguay to a knockout date in Dallas had sharpened belief around the squad. Against Egypt, that belief was measured against a stat line that has defined both programs for decades: no knockout wins, no margin for error, and one chance to change the record.