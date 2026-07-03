Australia and Egypt draw 1-1 in World Cup round of 32

Emam Ashour put Egypt ahead, but Mohamed Hany’s own goal forced 1-1 before Egypt won 4-2 on penalties at Dallas Stadium.

Australia and Egypt finished level 1-1 at Dallas Stadium on Friday, with Egypt advancing 4-2 on penalties after a Round of 32 match built on an early strike, a deflected equalizer and a tense shootout. Emam Ashour scored in the 13th minute, Mohamed Hany’s own goal brought Australia back in the 55th, and the result left Egypt moving on from Dallas.

The match kicked off at 13:00 local time in Dallas, 04:00 on July 4 in Canberra and 21:00 in Cairo, turning the fixture into an early-morning event for Australian supporters and a late-night one for fans in Egypt. FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth tracked the scene around Arlington and Dallas Stadium as crowds built, traffic thickened and weather coverage framed the game-day atmosphere around the venue.

Before kickoff, Jackson Irvine set out Australia’s target with unusual directness, saying, “Now we want to become the first Australia team to win a knockout match at a World Cup.” That ambition hung over the Socceroos throughout the night, but Egypt’s start gave the match an immediate edge and forced Australia into a chase that lasted until the own goal in the second half.

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Egypt arrived with a milestone already on its record. FIFA noted that the team had made history in the group phase by claiming its first World Cup victory, a 3-1 win over New Zealand, a result that helped carry Egypt into the knockout rounds with confidence and a place in the round of 32 against Australia.

ESPN’s live coverage said the winner was likely to face Argentina in the round of 16, adding another layer of urgency to a match that never loosened after the equalizer. After 90 minutes, the score remained tied, and Egypt settled the contest from the penalty spot, winning the shootout 4-2 to extend its run and leave Australia waiting for another chance at a first knockout victory.