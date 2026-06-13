Australia beat South Africa by 65 runs in T20 World Cup opener

Phoebe Litchfield’s 50 and Georgia Wareham’s 3 for 13 powered Australia to a 65-run rout that jolted Group A from the start.

Australia did more than win its Women’s T20 World Cup opener against South Africa at Old Trafford. It imposed itself as an early contender, taking control with the bat and then squeezing the chase until South Africa was bowled out for 107 in 16.4 overs.

The 65-run margin carried immediate weight in a Group A that already looks tight, and the result gave Australia a clear opening statement. Phoebe Litchfield set the tone with 50 off 24 balls, Ellyse Perry added 36 off 26, and Georgia Wareham finished the innings with 32 off 22 as Australia reached 172 for 8 in its 20 overs after being put in to bat.

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That total never looked flimsy once Litchfield began attacking early. Perry’s innings gave Australia structure through the middle overs, while Wareham’s late acceleration turned a competitive score into one that would force South Africa to chase hard from the outset. In a tournament where net run rate and margins can decide who moves through, that extra burst mattered as much as the runs themselves.

South Africa never found the pace required. Captain Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 44, but the chase lost shape as wickets kept falling and the asking rate climbed beyond reach. Australia’s bowlers closed the game out quickly, denying South Africa any long partnership that might have changed the pressure on the scoreboard.

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Wareham was named Player of the Match for her all-round influence, and her figures, 3 for 13, underlined how Australia balanced aggression with control. The International Cricket Council said the margin of victory will be crucial in the standings in a competitive Group A, a point that now sits at the heart of Australia’s opening win.

Richard Hoare via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For South Africa, the result sharpened the stakes immediately. They will face India next at the same ground on Sunday, 21 June, carrying the burden of a heavy defeat and the need to recover fast in a group where every run may matter. For Australia, the first match looked less like a routine opener than a marker of championship intent.