Australia beats Turkey 2-0 in World Cup debut, Metcalfe scores late

Connor Metcalfe’s late left-footer capped Australia’s sharpest move of the night and sealed a 2-0 World Cup debut win over Turkey in Vancouver.

Australia’s World Cup opener offered something more revealing than a 2-0 scoreline. Connor Metcalfe’s 75th-minute finish, built from a quick passing move through midfield, suggested the Socceroos can hurt opponents with more than just structure and grit.

Nestory Irankunda put Australia ahead in the 27th minute at BC Place in Vancouver, and Metcalfe’s strike closed out a result that gave Tony Popovic’s side an ideal start in Group D. It was the first World Cup meeting between Australia and Turkey, and it came with added weight for both teams: Turkey had returned to the tournament for the first time in 24 years, while Australia were playing in their sixth straight World Cup and seventh overall.

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The second goal was the one that will linger. Australia worked the ball from midfield with a series of crisp touches, pulling Turkey out before Metcalfe, the FC St. Pauli midfielder, took possession, drove forward and unleashed a left-footed shot from outside the area that beat the goalkeeper. It was a clean attacking sequence rather than a scramble, the kind of move that hints at a more varied Australian attack and a side capable of punishing teams without dropping into a purely reactive shape. For a country long associated with resisting pressure on the biggest stage, the goal asked a more interesting question: can Australia be more than the tournament’s defensive outsider in 2026?

The match also underlined Australia’s resilience at the other end. Patrick Beach, chosen ahead of Matthew Ryan in a bold selection call from Popovic, made eight saves to keep Turkey from turning possession into a comeback. FIFA president Gianni Infantino watched from the stadium as Turkey, powered by players such as Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız and Abdulkerim Bardakcı, struggled to convert its return to World Cup football into a breakthrough result.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

Australia’s reward was immediate in the group table. The Socceroos finished the opening night of Group D in second place behind the United States, which had beaten Paraguay 4-1 in the other group match. The next challenge will be proving that the opening win in Vancouver was not just a fast start, but the first evidence of a team with a broader attacking identity.