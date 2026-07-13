Australia fines Deutsche Bank A$2 million over derivatives reporting errors

Deutsche Bank paid A$2 million after ASIC said more than 260,000 derivatives trades were misreported. The errors ran for 208 business days and hit FX and commodity data.

Australia’s securities regulator issued Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft an infringement notice on 11 June 2026, requiring the Frankfurt-based lender to pay A$2 million after it misreported more than 260,000 over-the-counter derivative transactions. ASIC said the errors ran across 208 business days, from 21 October 2024 to 15 August 2025, and involved a mandatory reporting field that should show whether the firm was the effective buyer or seller.

The misreporting covered 20,483 outstanding transactions and 244,091 terminated or matured transactions. Of the latter, 242,673 were foreign exchange trades and 1,418 were commodity trades. That is the kind of data regulators use to see where risk is building, who is exposed to whom, and whether trading patterns look unusual. When that feed is wrong at scale, the problem is not just administrative: it weakens market surveillance and blurs the regulator’s picture of systemic risk.

AI-generated illustration

Source: reuters.com

ASIC described the failures as systemic and tied them to deficiencies in Deutsche Bank’s internal reporting framework. That language matters because it points beyond a single filing mistake and toward a control failure in the bank’s plumbing. Deutsche Bank has been subject to ASIC’s derivative transaction reporting rules since 2014, and the rules themselves were first made in 2013 to support Australia’s G20 commitments and improve transparency, systemic-risk monitoring and the detection of market abuse.

Photo by Hanna Pad

The current version of the ASIC Rules was made on 19 December 2022. In September 2024, ASIC announced a measured compliance approach from 21 October 2024 to 1 March 2025, while reserving regulatory action for deliberate, systemic breaches or failures to make all reasonable endeavours to comply. That timeline puts the Deutsche Bank case squarely in the period when the regulator was signalling flexibility on the edges, but not on basic reporting integrity.

Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Data visualization chart

The penalty is small beside Deutsche Bank’s global balance sheet, but the case is still a test of deterrence in a market where clean data is the foundation of oversight. ASIC’s Markets Disciplinary Panel, a peer review body, decides whether infringement notices should be issued for alleged breaches of market integrity rules, and the bank’s case joins a broader enforcement pattern. ASIC has also secured a A$10 million Federal Court penalty against Macquarie Bank for failures to monitor unauthorized fee withdrawals, and a record A$4.995 million MDP fine against Macquarie for a market gatekeeper failure.