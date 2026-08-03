Australia home prices retreat faster in July, Cotality data shows

Home values fell 0.7% in July and 5.3% over the year, with Sydney and Melbourne leading a slide that is now spreading through the economy.

Australia’s home values fell faster in July, with Cotality data showing a 0.7% monthly drop and prices 5.3% lower than a year earlier. The retreat followed June’s 0.4% fall, the sharpest monthly decline in three and a half years, and extended a run of weakness that began after the March 2026 peak.

The softening was most visible in the east coast capitals. Cotality said the downturn had been led by Sydney and Melbourne as early as May, when national home values were flat. In July, PropTrack’s measure also pointed to Sydney as one of the weakest markets, with values down 0.6% for the month, underscoring how quickly conditions had turned in the country’s biggest and most rate-sensitive cities.

That shift matters well beyond property listings. Housing is one of the main stores of wealth for Australian households, and even a modest price retreat can affect confidence, spending and retirement planning. For first-home buyers, the latest fall may offer some relief after years of stretched affordability, but it arrives alongside higher borrowing costs that still limit how much many buyers can borrow. For mortgage holders, weaker prices can shrink perceived equity just as repayments remain elevated.

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The slowdown is also hitting investors. Higher borrowing costs and tax changes affecting property investors have been cited as major drags on demand, helping to cool the market after a long stretch of gains. Cotality’s earlier 2026 reporting had already shown the national market was losing momentum, and the July figures confirmed that the decline was no longer confined to one or two cities.

That reversal is striking after the run-up of recent years. Reuters reported in 2025 that Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth had surged about 80% in five years, while Cotality-linked reporting said the housing market still delivered an above decade-average growth rate of 7.7% through 2025 year-to-date. The latest decline suggests that a market built on years of price gains is now adjusting more abruptly to tighter financial conditions.

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The cooling has started to seep into the broader economy, adding to signs that higher interest rates are biting. For the Reserve Bank of Australia, the housing retreat is another signal that policy is restraining demand, even as it eases some pressure on affordability. The risk is that a softer property market brings welcome relief for new buyers but also a weaker consumer sector if falling home values continue to erode household wealth.