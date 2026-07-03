Australia levels score, keeps hopes alive in World Cup knockout clash

Australia’s leveler in Dallas kept a first World Cup knockout win within reach and sent the Round of 16 path toward Atlanta, with Argentina or Cabo Verde next.

Australia and Egypt met in Dallas in a Round of 32 match that carried more weight than one result. The winner was set to advance to Atlanta on July 7, where Argentina or Cabo Verde awaited in the Round of 16, and Australia were still chasing the country’s first World Cup knockout victory.

That pressure sat on the Socceroos from the opening minutes. Australia had already moved through the group stage as runners-up, but this was the moment that could change the tone of their tournament, turning survival into a legitimate run through the expanded 48-team, 104-match competition spread across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Egypt arrived with their own momentum. Hossam Hassan’s side had already made history in the group phase by beating New Zealand 3-1 for their first FIFA World Cup win, a result shaped by Mohamed Salah’s decisive goal. That breakthrough gave Egypt a different kind of edge in Dallas: the confidence of a team that had already crossed a threshold its country had never reached before.

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Australia’s equalizer reset that balance. It kept the Socceroos alive in a bracket where every minute mattered and forced Egypt to defend the match instead of controlling it. What had started as a race between two teams with different histories became a tighter, more fragile contest, with Australia pressing to turn one point into a route toward Atlanta and Egypt trying to hold onto the reward earned in the group stage.

The knockout math was already clear. FIFA had placed the Australia-Egypt winner on a path to face the winner of Argentina-Cabo Verde, a Round of 32 match in Miami Stadium on July 3. With one score level and one place in the next round still open, the pressure in Dallas was no longer only about a single game; it was about keeping the entire tournament in reach.