Australia stuns Turkey 2-0 in World Cup opener in Vancouver

Irankunda and Metcalfe struck as Australia beat Turkey 2-0, a result that lifted the Socceroos into the upper half of Group D and jolted the World Cup field.

Nestory Irankunda’s 27th-minute strike and Connor Metcalfe’s goal in the 75th minute sent Australia to a 2-0 win over Turkey at BC Place in Vancouver, a result that looked less like a fluke than a statement. The Socceroos controlled the key moments, leaned on a sharp defensive structure, and handed Turkey a bitter return to the World Cup after 24 years away from the tournament.

The match was the first World Cup meeting between Australia and Turkey, and it ended with Australia opening its campaign on the front foot. Turkey had not played on the sport’s biggest stage since 2002, when it reached third place, but Vincenzo Montella’s side found no way through a disciplined Australian setup that kept the game on the terms Tony Popovic wanted.

Popovic’s most eye-catching call was Patrick Beach in goal, a surprise selection that paid off with a clean sheet. Beach was tested in a match that carried the pressure of a World Cup opener, yet Australia’s back line stayed organized enough to deny Turkey’s attack, including the threat posed by Arda Güler.

The result gave Australia a strong position in Group D, where the opening-round table already tilted after the United States beat Paraguay 4-1. That left Australia second in the group behind the Americans, with a crucial meeting between Australia and the United States now looming as the early benchmark for both sides. For the Socceroos, the win was more than three points: it was evidence of a faster, more confident side that can punish traditional European favorites when the margins are tight.

Photo by Rushi Patel

In that sense, Vancouver may have offered an early glimpse of the broader tournament balance. Australia did not just survive a favored opponent. It imposed itself through pace, discipline and execution, with Irankunda and Metcalfe providing the finish. For a middle tier of World Cup teams looking to break established hierarchies, it was the kind of opening result that can reshape a group and alter the tone of a tournament.