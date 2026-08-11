Australia, Vietnam deepen strategic partnership amid supply chain concerns

Australia and Vietnam widened a partnership built over 50 years, with critical minerals, defence and supply chains now central to the relationship.

Australia and Vietnam deepened their comprehensive strategic partnership as both governments moved to hedge against supply-chain shocks, expand trade options and strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific. The latest push built on a relationship that began with diplomatic relations on Feb. 26, 1973, then advanced through a strategic partnership in 2018 and a comprehensive strategic partnership on March 7, 2024.

The 2024 upgrade mattered because it went beyond ceremony. Australia and Vietnam held talks on critical minerals, a sign that both sides were looking at the raw materials underpinning clean energy, manufacturing and advanced industry. The University of Melbourne’s Asialink said that elevation opened opportunities for deeper defence cooperation, especially through expanded defence industry links, adding a security dimension to a relationship long anchored in trade.

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That broader arc was spelled out in Australian Parliament research materials, which described 50 years of cooperation across trade and investment, defence and security, knowledge and innovation transfer, and development assistance. Those areas now sit at the center of a partnership that Canberra has used to widen its footprint in Southeast Asia and that Hanoi has used to broaden diplomatic options as major-power pressure intensifies across the region.

The most recent ministerial meeting, held on Aug. 21, 2025, showed how the arrangement has turned practical. Vietnam welcomed Australia’s commitment of AUD 96.6 million in official development assistance for 2025-26, and both sides referenced the Vietnam-Australia Development Partnership Plan 2025-30. They also agreed to advance cooperation with the Mekong sub-region, a move that ties the bilateral relationship to one of mainland Southeast Asia’s most important economic and environmental corridors.

Cabinet Secretariat via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The deeper alignment also fits a wider regional strategy. Australia has been working to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian partners, while Vietnam has become a key manufacturing and trade hub for countries trying to reduce dependence on any single market. In that context, closer Australia-Vietnam cooperation is not just about diplomacy. It is about keeping supply chains moving, securing access to critical materials and building a more resilient regional order at a time when export controls and coercive trade practices have made economic security a strategic concern.