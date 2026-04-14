Australian Activewear Market Grows on Fitness, Sustainability Trends

Australia's activewear market is expanding as fitness culture and demand for sustainable apparel drive consumer choices and industry growth.

Australia's activewear market is experiencing robust growth, as the nation’s fitness culture and sustainability concerns reshape consumer preferences and the retail landscape. The sector’s evolution, marked by surging demand for athleisure and eco-friendly materials, highlights the intersection of lifestyle, health, and environmental awareness among Australians.

Fitness Culture Fuels Demand

The growing popularity of fitness and physical activity in Australia is a key factor behind the expansion of the athleisure market. According to official records from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, over half of Australians aged 15 years and over participated in sport or physical recreation in the past year. This widespread engagement underpins consistent demand for functional, comfortable apparel that can transition from gym settings to everyday life.

As more Australians embrace active lifestyles, they are seeking out versatile clothing that meets both performance and style needs. The rise of athleisure—a blend of athletic and leisurewear—is particularly prominent among urban and younger consumers, who prioritize both fashion and functionality. Industry research from IBISWorld highlights that activewear retail is outpacing growth in the broader apparel sector, reflecting this shift in consumer priorities.

Athleisure Trends and Market Growth

The Australian activewear market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, with athleisure leading the way. According to Mordor Intelligence, market growth is being driven by several key trends:

Increased participation in gym memberships and fitness classes

Expansion of e-commerce channels making activewear more accessible

Collaboration between global brands and local designers, boosting product variety

Rising popularity of yoga, pilates, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) influencing styles and materials

Major brands and emerging labels alike are capitalizing on these trends, offering collections that feature technical fabrics, bold colors, and inclusive sizing. The market’s competitive nature is prompting innovation in design and marketing, with brands leveraging social media and influencer partnerships to reach health-conscious consumers.

Sustainability and Transparency at the Forefront

Alongside performance and style, sustainability has become a critical consideration for Australian consumers. The Fashion Transparency Index Australia & New Zealand reveals that leading activewear brands are increasingly investing in eco-friendly materials, ethical production, and supply chain transparency. Many companies now offer lines made from recycled polyester, organic cotton, and biodegradable fabrics, aiming to reduce environmental impact and appeal to eco-conscious shoppers.

This shift is not only a response to consumer demand but also aligns with broader industry efforts to minimize waste and improve ethical standards. Transparency in sourcing and manufacturing processes is becoming a differentiator, as buyers seek out brands with clear commitments to sustainability.

Industry Outlook and Challenges

Despite its rapid expansion, the activewear sector faces challenges. Market saturation and the entry of international players intensify competition, pressuring brands to innovate and differentiate. Ongoing concerns about greenwashing—where companies exaggerate sustainability claims—mean that transparency and third-party verification are vital for maintaining consumer trust.

However, the outlook remains positive. The Australian Fitness Industry Report 2023 points to continued growth in fitness participation and gym memberships, supporting ongoing demand for activewear. As consumers prioritize health, convenience, and sustainability, the market is expected to evolve rapidly, with innovation and ethical practices at its core.

Looking Ahead

Australia’s activewear market exemplifies the convergence of fitness, fashion, and environmental stewardship. With strong participation in sport and recreation, and an increasingly discerning consumer base, brands that balance performance, style, and sustainability are poised to thrive in the coming years.