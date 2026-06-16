Australia's central bank holds rates, warns another hike remains possible

The RBA held its cash rate at 4.35% but kept the threat of another hike alive, even as unemployment rose to 4.5% and CPI cooled to 4.2%.

Australia’s central bank held the cash rate at 4.35% on June 16, but it gave borrowers little reason to expect quick relief. The Reserve Bank of Australia said its board was unanimous in leaving policy unchanged after three earlier rate increases this year, while warning that another hike remained possible if inflation does not cool enough.

The decision came as the economy showed clearer signs of strain. Fresh inflation data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed consumer prices rose 4.2% in the 12 months to April 2026, down from 4.6% in March. Even so, the trimmed mean measure, which strips out some of the sharpest swings, was still 3.4%, leaving price growth above the RBA’s target band midpoint. Housing costs rose 6.3% and transport prices climbed 6.6%, a reminder that many households are still facing pressure in the parts of the budget they cannot easily cut.

The labor market is adding to the bank’s dilemma. Unemployment rose to 4.5% in April, and employment fell by 18,600 jobs, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. That combination of softer hiring and sticky prices helps explain why the board paused rather than tightening again immediately, but it does not mean the central bank is ready to declare victory over inflation.

Photo by Gilberto Olimpio

The RBA said inflation had picked up materially in the second half of 2025 and that some of that rise reflected greater capacity pressures, a sign that supply constraints are still feeding through the economy. It also said inflation remained above target and that it would need more evidence that price pressures were easing before considering easier policy. For mortgage holders, that means repayments are still likely to stay elevated. For businesses, it means borrowing costs remain a brake on hiring, spending and investment.

Global conditions have not given policymakers much cover either. Lower oil prices, helped by easing tensions in the Middle East, have reduced some inflation risk, but the bank did not treat that as enough to shift course. The message was clear: a pause is not a pivot, and the RBA is still prepared to move again if the data turns against it.

Bidgee via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The next policy meeting is scheduled for August 10-11, when officials will get another chance to judge whether inflation is easing fast enough to justify any change in direction. Until then, the central bank is keeping rates high and its options open.