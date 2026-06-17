Austria beats Jordan 3-1 after own goal in World Cup opener

A corner-kick scramble turned into Yazan Al Arab’s own goal in the 76th minute, breaking a 1-1 deadlock and sending Austria past Jordan.

Austria turned one chaotic set piece into the decisive blow, and Jordan’s late lapse in concentration proved costly in a 3-1 defeat at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. After a corner kick caused a chain of rebounds in the area, Yazan Al Arab knocked the ball into his own net in the 76th minute, a moment that shifted a tense World Cup opener firmly toward Austria.

Romano Schmid had given Austria the lead in the 20th minute, finishing the first-half chance that established control for much of the opening period. Jordan answered after halftime when Ali Olwan scored in the 50th minute, striking the country’s first goal in a World Cup finals and briefly pulling the match into balance at 1-1.

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The pressure grew again as Austria kept pushing from set pieces. Before the own goal, Austria thought it had retaken the lead when another corner led to a scramble and the ball ended up in the net, but Stefan Posch was ruled to have handled the ball in the chaos after a VAR review overturned the goal. The sequence added another layer of stress to a match already defined by fine margins and split-second decisions in the box.

When the breakthrough finally came, it came the hard way for Jordan. A well-delivered corner, a crowded six-yard area and a deflection off Al Arab combined to produce the own goal that made it 2-1 and exposed the kind of defensive strain that can surface when a match stays level deep into the second half. Marko Arnautović then sealed the result with a penalty in stoppage time, finishing off Austria’s first World Cup victory since 1990.

Photo by Thirdman

The result carried major weight for both sides. Austria was playing its first World Cup since 1998, and the win ended a 36-year wait for a tournament victory on the game’s biggest stage. Jordan, making its debut in the global finals after finishing runner-up at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, arrived with history already made, but could not hold off Austria’s late pressure in front of 68,527 spectators in the San Francisco Bay Area.